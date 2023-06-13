GTA Online DLC update June 2023 download size for PS5 and PS4 explored

The GTA Online DLC update of June 2023, San Andreas Mercenaries, is about to be released on all major platforms in a couple of hours, and Rockstar will be bringing a lot of new features and gameplay improvements to the 10-year-old multiplayer game. While the DLC will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, PlayStation users can get a headstart by downloading the update right now and preparing for it.

This article will share the download size and more details about the GTA Online June 2023 DLC update for PS4 and PS4 platforms.

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update download file size and more (June 2023)

A wide variety of content is coming to GTA Online as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update today, and as expected, the DLC requires considerable space on PlayStation consoles. Here’s a breakdown of how much space will be required to install the June 2023 DLC update on the PS4 and PS5:

PS5 - 5.5 GB

5.5 GB PS4 - 2.3 GB

The download file size of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update is indicative of all the new content that players can expect from it. While it is a bit smaller than last year’s The Criminal Enterprises update, it is expected to have a lot in store, including new missions, cars, and much more.

What can PS4 and PS5 users expect from the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update? (June DLC)

There’s a lot of new content in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update, and Rockstar has revealed some of the things debuting today. Here’s a list of what PS4 and PS5 users can expect to see after downloading the DLC:

New Charlie Reed character who will help players in new Los Santos Angels missions

New upgrades for Mammoth Avenger, allowing owners to install an Operation Terminal and run businesses/missions on the fly

New random events

Daily Time Trials

New The Vinewood Club (PS5 exclusive)

New cars

New F-160 Raiju jet

New plane

New sprint controls

New VTOL controls

New Body Armor tweaks

Increased bonuses from Collectibles and Events

New Career Progress system (PS5 exclusive)

New balancing updates for Mammoth Hydra and P-996 LAZER

New tools in Rockstar Creator

Ben @videotechx



Everyone can pre-download the update today exclusively on PS5 and install straightaway tomorrow



Artwork: Me Rockstar Games will be releasing the all-new San Andreas Mercenaries tomorrow. For rollout timezones, check out this timezone map dedicated for your country timezone.Everyone can pre-download the update today exclusively on PS5 and install straightaway tomorrowArtwork: Me twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Rockstar Games will be releasing the all-new San Andreas Mercenaries tomorrow. For rollout timezones, check out this timezone map dedicated for your country timezone.Everyone can pre-download the update today exclusively on PS5 and install straightaway tomorrow Artwork: Me twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/oOnpxVEQJ0

The June update DLC is expected to go live around 2 am PST or 2:30 pm IST today, June 13, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes