What time will GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update come out? (June 13)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's second major DLC update of the year, San Andreas Mercenaries, is coming out on June 13, 2023. Since its announcement, developer Rockstar Games has given away intriguing details about what will come with the content update, which has made fans quite excited. With the DLC's launch so close, many are wondering about the exact time of its release.

While the developer hasn't announced an official schedule, it can be speculated by looking at the launch times of previous DLC updates and weekly events. In that regard, this article will explore timings that the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update is expected to come out on.

At what time will the new GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update come out on June 13, 2023?

Ben @videotechx



Everyone can pre-download the update today exclusively on PS5 and install straightaway tomorrow



Artwork: Me Rockstar Games will be releasing the all-new San Andreas Mercenaries tomorrow. For rollout timezones, check out this timezone map dedicated for your country timezone.Everyone can pre-download the update today exclusively on PS5 and install straightaway tomorrowArtwork: Me twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Rockstar Games will be releasing the all-new San Andreas Mercenaries tomorrow. For rollout timezones, check out this timezone map dedicated for your country timezone.Everyone can pre-download the update today exclusively on PS5 and install straightaway tomorrow Artwork: Me twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/oOnpxVEQJ0

As per Ben, a popular Rockstar Games insider and dataminer, the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update will come out at around 2:00 am Pacific Standard Time on PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S, and PC; this translates to 10:00 am GMT or 2:30 pm IST.

Here is a list detailing the DLC update's launch time for all time zones based on the image provided by Ben:

Seattle, USA - 2:00 am PST

- 2:00 am PST Alberta, Canada - 3:00 am CST

- 3:00 am CST São Paolo, Brazil - 6:00 am BRT

6:00 am BRT Nagpur, India - 2:30 PM IST

- 2:30 PM IST London, United Kingdom - 10:00 am GMT

- 10:00 am GMT Madrid, Spain - 11:00 am CET

- 11:00 am CET Paris, France - 11:00 am CEST

- 11:00 am CEST Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - 12:00 pm AST

- 12:00 pm AST Berlin, Germany - 11:00 am CET

- 11:00 am CET Moscow, Russia - 12:00 pm EEST

- 12:00 pm EEST Seoul, South Korea - 6:00 pm KST

- 6:00 pm KST Tokyo, Japan - 6:00 pm JST

- 6:00 pm JST Sydney, Australia - 7:00 pm AEDT

- 7:00 pm AEDT Perth, Australia - 5:00 pm AWST

- 5:00 pm AWST Christchurch, New Zealand - 9:00 pm NZDT

- 9:00 pm NZDT Beijing, China - 5:00 pm CST

Recent GTA Online DLCs and event week updates were released somewhat close the aforementioned times. However, players should note that this is not official data and it is possible that Rockstar Games may drop the San Andreas Mercenaries update sooner or later on June 13, 2023.

Nevertheless, PlayStation 4 and 5 users have the option of downloading the DLC update ahead of its launch time. GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries can be pre-loaded on these platforms and then installed when it is officially out.

The following are the download sizes of the DLC update on both consoles:

PlayStation 5 - 5.5 GB

- 5.5 GB PlayStation 4 - 2.291 GB

Interestingly, the auto-update feature is enabled on these platforms by default. Hence, the PS4 and the PS5 will begin downloading the update automatically when an internet connection is established.

However, if that doesn't happen, players can select the "Check for Update" option by hovering over to Grand Theft Auto V's icon in the main menu, and clicking the controller's "Options" button. The San Andreas Mercenaries update will then begin downloading and get pre-loaded on their PlayStation consoles.

