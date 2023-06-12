GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update launches tomorrow: Everything known so far

The latest Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online update, San Andreas Mercenaries, will launch tomorrow. On June 2, 2023, Rockstar Games announced the DLC and has since revealed interesting details regarding its contents. The developer also released a teaser trailer that gave fans a glimpse of what will come in the next major update.

Besides story-related content, Rockstar also confirmed countless new features and enhancements that will elevate the overall experience. That said, here is everything known so far about the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Everything known about the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries Update so far

The GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update will launch tomorrow, June 13, 2023. It will feature several action-packed missions wherein players go up against Merryweather Security Consulting, a private military firm based in Los Santos.

Although players themselves can sometimes acquire Merryweather's services for backup, it is widely known that the organization is corrupt to its core. Hence, they will be joining the ranks of Los Santos Angels, a renegade outfit captained by Charlie Reed to combat Merryweather.

Charlie is an experienced pilot, a Hangar mechanic, and an optional heist crew member in the game. Other members of the crew are unknown at this moment.

As stated by Rockstar Games, the Los Santos Angels will perform counter-operations to disrupt Merryweather's forces. It seems that a lot of the action will take place in the air.

A brand new combat aircraft having VTOL and Stealth Mode, the F-160 Raiju, is set to make its debut in the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

The F-160 Raiju (Image via Rockstar Games)

Additionally, the Mammoth Avenger will receive an improved Operations Terminal and Weapons System, acting as an aerial command center. Hence, it could be the base of operations for the Los Santos Angels in their crusade against Merryweather Security.

There were other new vehicles as well spotted in Rockstar's Newswire posts and the update's teaser clip. One of them seems like a weaponized variant of the Buckingham Conada, and the other is a new SUV. These and other new vehicles should arrive on June 13, 2023, with the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Gameplay improvements arriving tomorrow

As stated earlier, the San Andreas Mercenaries update will also bring along several gameplay improvements. Firstly, Mors Mutual will no longer charge for cars wrecked during Contact missions. Players will also be able to reclaim multiple destroyed vehicles from them at once.

The introduction of Custom Description tags will simplify the search for specific vehicles when requesting one. A floor-wise search option will also be incorporated into the Eclipse Blvd 50 Car Garage in GTA Online.

Furthermore, Rockstar has confirmed filters for Race Types in the game's Jobs menu and the option to request the delivery of an active Terrobyte, Mobile Operations Center, or the Mammoth Avenger.

After the update, several lesser-used GTA Online vehicles will be removed from their websites and only return during events weeks as Showroom cars or free rewards. Interestingly, Willard Eudora and Classique Broadway could be added back to the game tomorrow as their eligibility for Taxi Work has been confirmed.

Rank requirement removal for purchasing armor and participating in Daily Objectives, Creator updates, a Register as Boss, and Buy All option, has been announced as well.

The payouts for certain collectibles and events and weapons of a few aircraft will be re-balanced by Rockstar. Finally, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players will get a new Career Progress feature in GTA Online.

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update is available for pre-load on PlayStation 4 and 5, but it will launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC as well.

