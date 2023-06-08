GTA Online June 2023 update release date and time for all regions

On June 2, 2023, Rockstar Games announced an exciting new summer DLC for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, San Andreas Mercenaries. Through this update, players team up with expert pilots in a crusade to dismantle the corrupt operations of Merryweather Security Consulting. Rockstar then released a 30-second teaser trailer for the June 2023 update a few days after its announcement.

Besides the DLC's campaign, players are excited about new vehicles coming to the game. Although the update release date has been confirmed, many are curious about when it will be accessible. This article will discuss the release date and possible time across all regions for the GTA Online June 2023 update.

GTA Online June 2023 update, San Andreas Mercenaries, is releasing on June 13, 2023

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Join a renegade outfit to take down Merryweather Security and other dangerous adversaries in San Andreas Mercenaries — the next explosive GTA Online update coming June 13: rsg.ms/bbaaae7 Join a renegade outfit to take down Merryweather Security and other dangerous adversaries in San Andreas Mercenaries — the next explosive GTA Online update coming June 13: rsg.ms/bbaaae7 https://t.co/Lq9kI9CYZN

Rockstar Games confirmed the release date for the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update as June 13, 2023, via a tweet. The DLC will be available free of cost to all players on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

While the developer hasn't officially announced a specific release time, we can make an estimation based on the last few GTA Online updates. Rockstar usually drops DLC updates between 2 am and 7 am Pacific Time; hence, these are possibly the San Andreas Mercenaries release timings for all regions:

Seattle, USA – 03:00 am PST

– 03:00 am PST Alberta, Calliformia – 04:00 am CST

– 04:00 am CST São Paulo, Brazil – 07:00 am BRT

– 07:00 am BRT Madrid, Spain – 11:00 am CET

– 11:00 am CET Berlin, Germany – 12:00 pm CET

– 12:00 pm CET Paris, France – 12:00 pm CEST

– 12:00 pm CEST London, United Kingdom – 11:00 am GMT

– 11:00 am GMT Moscow, Russia – 01:00 pm EEST

– 01:00 pm EEST Nagpur, India – 03:30 pm IST

– 03:30 pm IST Perth, Australia – 06:00 pm AWST

– 06:00 pm AWST Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 01:00 pm AST

– 01:00 pm AST Beijing, China – 06:00 pm CST

– 06:00 pm CST Tokyo, Japan – 07:00 pm JST

– 07:00 pm JST Seoul, South Korea – 07:00 pm KST

– 07:00 pm KST Sydney, Australia – 08:00 pm AEDT

– 08:00 pm AEDT Christchurch, New Zealand – 10:00 pm NZDT

In addition to major DLCs, GTA Online weekly updates are launched during similar hours. However, the developer releasing the San Andreas Mercenaries update sooner or later is also a possibility.

What's coming with the San Andreas Mercenaries update?

As per the information provided by Rockstar Games' Newswire posts, players will join the Los Santos Angels, a renegade outfit led by ace pilot Charlie Reed, to battle Merryweather Security forces in this DLC.

The campaign missions can be expected to be action-packed, based on the recently released teaser. Additionally, several new vehicles will see the light of day in GTA Online, like a fresh Maibatsu SUV, a new weaponized helicopter, and a combat aircraft inspired by the F-35 Lightning.

Rockstar Games has also confirmed the arrival of much needed gameplay tweaks like a Hold-to-Sprint control option, renewed Mors Mutual Insurance functionality, and much more.

Poll : Are you excited for the new GTA Online update? Yes No 0 votes