When is the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC coming out?

Rockstar Games has just announced a brand new summer DLC update for GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries. Weaponized aircraft like the Mammoth Avenger will play an extensive role, and players will attempt to take down the corrupt forces of Merryweather Security in it. Prominent industry insiders were expecting a Summer DLC to arrive around mid-June. As it turns out, they weren't wrong.

Rockstar Games recently revealed that this update will arrive on June 13. Other details regarding this DLC have also been shared by the developers, which can be found below.

GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries is coming out on June 13, 2023

Rockstar Games is going to release GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries on June 13, 2023, for the PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S, and PC. The DLC's narrative seems to be focused around military aircraft as players will go up against Merryweather Security in high-octane missions.

As per Rockstar's official Newswire post, players will be teaming up with ex-military officials and pilots in a crusade against the notorious private military firm. The developers have also mentioned that this game's Mammoth Avenger will be getting several upgrades in San Andreas Mercenaries that will turn it into an aerial command center.

Earlier, players had to mandatorily own a Hangar in GTA Online to customize their owned planes and helicopters. However, it looks like they will be able to store and customize their Avenger without one after the update is out.

The current Grand Theft Auto Online event week is offering bonus rewards on Flight School lessons, which players can utilize to brush up on their aerial skills.

Interestingly, Tez2, a reputed dataminer, speculated a few months ago that hints of a GTA 6 announcement could be found within the summer update's game files. Hence, it is possible that fans may get more information about the highly anticipated sequel through this patch.

Besides the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update, Rockstar Games has announced several tweaks that will enhance the game's overall experience. Players will soon be able to claim all of their wrecked vehicles at once by calling the Mors Mutual Insurance service.

Additionally, GTA Online garages will include custom description tags for vehicle types. Sifting through options is a major issue for those who own many automobiles, as it can take a long time. Hence, this change will likely help in sorting through one's collection when requesting a delivery.

Rockstar Games is also going to add a brand new Tactical SMG and more random events in GTA Online. The Creator will be updated to include more props and weather types like snow, and the Willard Eudora and Albany Classique Broadway will be accessible for Taxi Work when using their respective Taxi Liveries.

