GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries summer DLC: Release date, time, features and more

Rockstar has recently announced GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries. It will be the upcoming summer DLC that many gamers have been waiting for news on for a while now. Its release date is June 13, 2023, and Rockstar Games hasn't yet confirmed its release time. Regarding time, the new patch is expected to be released around when the usual weekly updates are put out, which is around 9 am BST.

There is a slew of new features to be introduced in this update. Rockstar Games hasn't revealed everything yet, but there is still more than enough to discuss here regarding some of the upcoming content. More features are expected to be announced in the upcoming weeks before the summer DLC's launch.

Everything to know about GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries: Release date, time, and features

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Join a renegade outfit to take down Merryweather Security and other dangerous adversaries in San Andreas Mercenaries — the next explosive GTA Online update coming June 13: rsg.ms/bbaaae7 Join a renegade outfit to take down Merryweather Security and other dangerous adversaries in San Andreas Mercenaries — the next explosive GTA Online update coming June 13: rsg.ms/bbaaae7 https://t.co/Lq9kI9CYZN

GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update will likely launch at or around the time previously mentioned, but this is subject to change (specifically regarding the time). Here is a quick rundown of everything to look forward to in the new update:

Plot: The player and some ex-military folk fight against Merryweather Security.

The player and some ex-military folk fight against Merryweather Security. Important NPCs: The only one named in the reveal for this update is Charlie Reed, an aircraft mechanic putting everybody together against Merryweather Security.

The only one named in the reveal for this update is Charlie Reed, an aircraft mechanic putting everybody together against Merryweather Security. Vehicles: There will be new vehicles to own. Interestingly, the Mammoth Avenger is getting a massive buff in this update, as it will receive several upgrades and a new way to make money.

There will be new vehicles to own. Interestingly, the Mammoth Avenger is getting a massive buff in this update, as it will receive several upgrades and a new way to make money. Property upgrades: All that's known about GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries in this department is a slew of upgrades planned for the Hangar. Nothing specific has been revealed yet.

All that's known about GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries in this department is a slew of upgrades planned for the Hangar. Nothing specific has been revealed yet. New weapons: A Tactical SMG will be intended for drive-bys in this summer DLC.

A Tactical SMG will be intended for drive-bys in this summer DLC. Quality-of-life features and other minor changes: You can call Mors Mutual Insurance to claim all destroyed vehicles. There will be an alternate sprint control option. Garages can have custom tags. Eudoras and Broadways can be used for Taxi Work if they have Taxi liveries. Content Creator will get new props and snow.

The following is a list of all platforms confirmed to support GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries:

PC

PS4

PS5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

There are no announcements regarding whether there will be anything exclusive to next-gen consoles over their older counterparts. Rockstar has also stated that gamers should look forward to "more ongoing improvements to the entire GTA Online experience" with the new update.

Countdown to the San Andreas Summer update

Note: The above countdown assumes Rockstar Games releases the update around the usual time. A delay of an hour or two can occur, but that won't be reflected in the embed since it only counts down to 9 am BST on June 13, 2023.

At the very least, gamers should know how long they must wait for the big summer DLC to come out finally. San Andreas Mercenaries will be one of the few significant updates released this year, so there should be plenty of content for gamers to watch once it comes out.

Remember that many of the upcoming features could be drip-fed throughout a few months.

