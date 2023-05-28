What is a Freemode Event in GTA Online, and how to participate in it for double bonuses?

GTA Online players are in for a treat this week as they can earn double bonuses by participating in Freemode Events. These are features that allow players to compete in different game modes without the need to join any jobs or loading screens. It was added in 2015 as part of the Freemode Events Update. However, this week's double cash and RP boost have made it interesting again.
With so many Freemode Events and Challenges available in 2023, this article will share everything about this interesting feature and what players can expect.
How to start Freemode Events and Challenges in GTA Online (post-Los Santos Drug Wars DLC)
GTA Online Freemode Events occur automatically in all sessions, including Invite Only, Public, and Friends. However, it needs at least three players (not affiliated with a single MC Club or Organisation) to trigger them while not on a mission. Some will also require at least 10 different players to be available in a single lobby.
It takes 20 minutes for the Freemode events to be triggered after the first player joins a lobby. When an event begins, all players in the sessions are notified via an on-screen HUD message about its commencement and a countdown timer for the remaining time. Once an event completes, there is a 20-minute cool-down period before another random event or challenge triggers.
List of all GTA Online Freemode Events and Challenges in 2023
In 2023, the Freemode Events in GTA Online include many activities and competitions. Listed below are the basic ones available for players :
- King of the Castle
- Kill List
- Hunt the Beast
- Hot Property
- Hold the Wheel
- Criminal Damage
- Checkpoints
- Air Checkpoints
There are additional Freemode Challenges that can be triggered randomly, alternating with the aforementioned events. Here’s a complete list of such challenges:
- Vehicles Stolen Challenge
- No Crashes Challenge
- Near Misses Challenge
- Lowest Parachute Challenge
- Low Flying Challenge
- Longest Wheelie Challenge
- Longest Stoppie Challenge
- Reverse Driving Challenge
- Longest Jump Challenge
- Longest Freefall Challenge
- Longest Fall Survived Challenge
- Longest Bail Challenge
- Inverted Flying Challenge
- Highest Speed Challenge
- Sniper Kills Challenge
- Fly Under Bridges Challenge
- Headshot Kills Challenge
In 2018, Rockstar Games added Business Battles as part of the After Hours update. These are unique Freemode events where players compete with each other over goods for their owned Nightclub or cash and RP. Listed below are all the Business Battles Freemode Events, which also alternate with the above-mentioned activities:
- Factory Raid
- Aircraft Carrier Assault
- Vehicle Export
- Police Station
- Pick-Up
- Parking Garage
- Merryweather Drop
- Joyrider
- Car Meet
- Assault
- Assassination
Time Trials are also considered Freemode Events and can be started by reaching a purple timer icon on the map.
These Freemode Events and Challenges are offering double bonuses this week, making the game even more chaotic.