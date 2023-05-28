What is a Freemode Event in GTA Online, and how to participate in it for double bonuses?

GTA Online players are in for a treat this week as they can earn double bonuses by participating in Freemode Events. These are features that allow players to compete in different game modes without the need to join any jobs or loading screens. It was added in 2015 as part of the Freemode Events Update. However, this week's double cash and RP boost have made it interesting again.

With so many Freemode Events and Challenges available in 2023, this article will share everything about this interesting feature and what players can expect.

How to start Freemode Events and Challenges in GTA Online (post-Los Santos Drug Wars DLC)

GTA Online Freemode Events occur automatically in all sessions, including Invite Only, Public, and Friends. However, it needs at least three players (not affiliated with a single MC Club or Organisation) to trigger them while not on a mission. Some will also require at least 10 different players to be available in a single lobby.

It takes 20 minutes for the Freemode events to be triggered after the first player joins a lobby. When an event begins, all players in the sessions are notified via an on-screen HUD message about its commencement and a countdown timer for the remaining time. Once an event completes, there is a 20-minute cool-down period before another random event or challenge triggers.

List of all GTA Online Freemode Events and Challenges in 2023

In 2023, the Freemode Events in GTA Online include many activities and competitions. Listed below are the basic ones available for players :

King of the Castle

Kill List

Hunt the Beast

Hot Property

Hold the Wheel

Criminal Damage

Checkpoints

Air Checkpoints

There are additional Freemode Challenges that can be triggered randomly, alternating with the aforementioned events. Here’s a complete list of such challenges:

Vehicles Stolen Challenge

No Crashes Challenge

Near Misses Challenge

Lowest Parachute Challenge

Low Flying Challenge

Longest Wheelie Challenge

Longest Stoppie Challenge

Reverse Driving Challenge

Longest Jump Challenge

Longest Freefall Challenge

Longest Fall Survived Challenge

Longest Bail Challenge

Inverted Flying Challenge

Highest Speed Challenge

Sniper Kills Challenge

Fly Under Bridges Challenge

Headshot Kills Challenge

In 2018, Rockstar Games added Business Battles as part of the After Hours update. These are unique Freemode events where players compete with each other over goods for their owned Nightclub or cash and RP. Listed below are all the Business Battles Freemode Events, which also alternate with the above-mentioned activities:

Factory Raid

Aircraft Carrier Assault

Vehicle Export

Police Station

Pick-Up

Parking Garage

Merryweather Drop

Joyrider

Car Meet

Assault

Assassination

Time Trials are also considered Freemode Events and can be started by reaching a purple timer icon on the map.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Whether you’re soaring through Air Checkpoints, wrecking the streets in Criminal Damage, or achieving breakneck speeds in Longest Wheelie Challenge, there's plenty to keep you on your toes.



Chaos mounts with 2X Rewards on Freemode Events and Challenges.Whether you're soaring through Air Checkpoints, wrecking the streets in Criminal Damage, or achieving breakneck speeds in Longest Wheelie Challenge, there's plenty to keep you on your toes.

These Freemode Events and Challenges are offering double bonuses this week, making the game even more chaotic.

