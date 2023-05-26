How to play GTA Online Power Play for 2x bonuses this week (May 26 to May 31)

GTA Online’s latest weekly update not only made Freemode fun again but also gave a huge boost to one of the most underrated Adversary Modes in the game - the Power Play. Until May 31, 2023, this deathmatch-like mode will provide 2x cash and RP to every participating player. While retaining similarities to a standard deathmatch, the mode also has various power-ups scattered around the map that players can use during a match.

This article will guide gamers on how to play GTA Online Power Play Adversary Mode after the latest update.

Step-by-step guide to start GTA Online Power Play Adversary Mode (May 26 to May 31)

GTA Online has tons of different Adversary Modes as of 2023, but none are as entertaining as Power Play. The latest weekly update just made things even better by boosting payout throughout the week. In this game mode, you need to eliminate the opposing team and score the most kills within the short time frame to win the match.

Here’s how to start Power Play in GTA Online for double bonuses this week:

Open the Options Menu Go to Online Select Jobs Choose Play Jobs Go to Rockstar Created Select Adversary Modes Scroll upwards, and select any of the Power Play games.

There are seven different Power Play games available in 2023, each taking place at a unique location on the map. Here’s a list of all Power Play locations that you can choose in GTA Online this week:

Power Play I – USS Luxington ATT-16, Pacific Ocean

USS Luxington ATT-16, Pacific Ocean Power Play II – Vespucci Beach, Los Santos

Vespucci Beach, Los Santos Power Play III – Bolingbroke Penitentiary, Blaine County

Bolingbroke Penitentiary, Blaine County Power Play IV – Los Santos International Airport

Los Santos International Airport Power Play V – Terminal, Port of Los Santos

Terminal, Port of Los Santos Power Play VI – Galilee, Blaine County

Galilee, Blaine County Missile Base – Power Play – Mount Chiliad Launch Facility

What else should GTA Online players know about Power Play?

Power Play was added to the game in 2016 as part of the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update. Like a standard Team Deathmatch, it can be played by 2-12 players divided into two teams. The biggest difference between the modes is the availability of power-ups that help participants get the upper hand during a match. Each of the power-ups has a unique effect that lasts for a few seconds.

Here’s a complete list of power-ups available in the game:

Beasted – It transforms you into the Beast, giving you super jump, invisibility, and super strength.

It transforms you into the Beast, giving you super jump, invisibility, and super strength. Doped – It puts color shades with a ripple effect on the screen of enemies.

It puts color shades with a ripple effect on the screen of enemies. Zoned – It slows down time for all participants.

It slows down time for all participants. Flipped – It inverts camera controls for all opposite team members.

It inverts camera controls for all opposite team members. Raging – It increases the damage power of the team.

It increases the damage power of the team. Dark – It hides the team from enemies’ maps.

If GTA Online players want to earn good money while having a lot of fun, they should try Power Play Adversary Mode this week.

