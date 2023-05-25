GTA Online players can now get 30% off on Acid Lab Supplies this week

As part of the new event week in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, players can get Acid Lab supplies at a discounted price through May 31, 2023. Acid Lab has emerged as one of the most popular in-game businesses in recent times. While players can steal supplies, the process is lengthy and can be avoided by buying them.

Rockstar Games has also increased the acid production rate to 1.5 times the usual speed for this week. Hence, those who own this business should expect a prosperous few days ahead. With that said, let's look at how to get supplies at a discounted rate.

Get Acid Lab supplies at a 30% discounted rate through May 31, 2023, in GTA Online

To get a full batch of supplies for the Acid Lab in GTA Online, players must spend up to $60,000 on regular days. Fortunately, that amount has been given a generous 30% discount for this week.

Like most other businesses in GTA Online, Acid Labs work on the familiar principle of sourcing supplies and selling finished products. While players can complete supply runs to get raw materials for free, they take some time. Hence, many prefer to procure supplies directly by talking to Mutt.

This business has the potential to generate an hourly profit of $119,000. Moreover, players can rack up close to $300,000 after selling a complete batch of acid. The Acid Lab business is now financially viable with the slashed supply costs.

Players can also activate a production boost once every 24 real-world hours, significantly speeding up the manufacturing process. Combining this with Rockstar Games' increased production speed boost, players can produce acid faster and make money in GTA Online even quicker through May 31, 2023.

Other discounts on offer this week

Besides the Acid Lab supplies, the following cars are also available at a 30% discount all week long:

Declasse Vigero ZX - Muscle Car

- Muscle Car Coil Cyclone - Super Car

- Super Car Grotti Stinger - Sports Classics Car

Players are also being offered bonus payouts on Free-Mode Events, the Power Play Adversary Mode, and some new clothing items in the game this week.

