How to buy and make money with a Weed Farm in GTA Online?

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online offers its player base many options to make money. Besides heists, the most popular money-making avenues are in-game businesses. MC Businesses are a big part of it, and players can run one or all of its following branches:

Cocaine Lockups

Meth Labs

Weed Farms

Counterfeit Cash Factory

Document Forgery Office

While Weed Farms are not as profitable as Cocaine Lockups and Meth Labs, they are pretty simple to run and generate a decent amount of money. Rockstar Games has also added temporary Weed Farm bonuses; hence, it is a great time to invest in them. With that said, here is how players can buy and make money with Weed Farms in GTA Online.

Everything to know about buying and making money from a Weed Farm in GTA Online

To get started with MC Businesses in GTA Online, players are primarily required to purchase a clubhouse. This can be done via the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. Different clubhouses are available for varying prices, but it is best to buy the cheapest option since they don't serve many purposes.

Once a clubhouse is purchased, enter the property and register as its president. Like clubhouses, Weed Farms have varying options but all of them generate the same profit. So choose the most suitable Weed Farm location in GTA Online.

Here are all the options available in the game:

San Chianski Mountain Range - $715,000

- $715,000 Mount Chilliad - $805,000

- $805,000 Elysian Island - $1,072,500

- $1,072,500 Downtown Vinewood - $1,358,500

Luckily, all of the aforementioned prices have a 30% discount through April 26, 2023 as part of the new weekly update in GTA Online.

After its purchase, walk inside the property and access the laptop to trigger its setup missions. This will require you to steal some supplies and hire staff. Once supplies are in stock, the staff will begin weed production.

The Weed Farm laptop interface (Image via YouTube/Bawsarnold)

The supplies will drain over time, so use the laptop to either steal more via GTA Online Biker Resupply missions or buy them by paying a certain amount. This amount corresponds to the quantity of supplies required.

Once sufficient product has been made, access the laptop and select the "Sell Stock" option to trigger a Sell mission. It is time-bound but pretty straightforward. The best approach is to complete these in Invite-Only lobbies to avoid interference from other players.

The production rate and the amount of supplies collected for a Weed Farm have been doubled till April 27, 2023. This will allow you to manufacture and sell more quickly.

You can also invest in certain upgrades that will enhance the functioning of your Weed Farm.

Equipment upgrade - $495,000

- $495,000 Staff upgrade - $136,500

- $136,500 Security upgrade - $156,750

These upgrades are also off by 30% through April 26, 2023. The base hourly profit rate of a Weed Farm sits at $20,000, which climbs to $41,000 per hour after complete upgradation.

