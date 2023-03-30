All 16 Biker Resupply Missions in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

The new event week for GTA Online went live earlier today, March 30. In this weekly update, which will be around through April 5, 2023, players have a great opportunity on their hands to generate sizeable profits through various MC Biker Businesses. These are illegal establishments that gamers can run after becoming the president of a biker club.

Throughout this week, GTA Online players can collect twice as many supplies by completing Biker Resupply Missions. Afterwards, they can sell their MC Business products for twice the regular amount of money and RP. This article will summarize all 16 Biker Resupply Missions in GTA Online.

Bar Fight and 15 other Biker Resupply Missions in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

Before proceeding, one thing to note is that players will have to complete the assigned Resupply Mission within thirty minutes.

1) Bar Fight

Players are tasked with entering Tequi-la-la and fighting a couple of Lost MC members. No weapons are allowed in the establishment. Once the first-fight ends, gamers must steal the dropped supplies and return them to their biker clubhouse.

2) Intimidate Target

Players are required to beat up an individual to obtain the location of supplies. The target must not die, as this will fail the mission. Once the place you need to go is revealed, collect the supplies and go back to the business headquarters.

3) Armored Trucks

Players will have to search through several Gruppe Sechs trucks until they discover a vehicle containing the supplies. Then, they have to steal it and return to the MC Business.

4) Collect a Worker

Players have to steal a parked Burrito van protected by rival guards. While driving back to the business headquarters, they will also have to take care of some foes attacking them. The mission will end once they reach their destination.

5) Collection of Vehicle

The Bagger bike (Image via GTAWiki)

In this one, gamers steal a Bagger bike or Burrito van containing supplies and drive it back to the business HQ. The vehicle will either be parked or driven by a rival gang member.

6) Competitor Riders

Players are tasked with searching for several rival gang bikes being driven around. Once the motorcycle carrying supplies is found, they have to take the two-wheeler and deliver it to the GTA Online MC business.

7) Crate Search

Players have to travel to either Humane Labs or Fort Zancudo and scour numerous crates for supplies. Needless to say, these items will be heavily guarded; hence, using stealth is advised.

8) Rob Vagos

Here, players will have to kill a few Vagos gangsters and drop a stolen flare at the marked location. After a few minutes, some supplies will be airdropped in it, which can then be stolen.

9) Pretty Nasty People

Players have to reach the marked location and kill a bunch of enemies. They will then have to steal the bag containing supplies and deliver it to their business headquarters.

10) Guarded Van

Gamers must steal a heavily guarded van and drive it to the business headquarters. While heading back, players will have to take out their pursuers, as these foes can damage the vehicle and its supplies.

11) Police Confiscation

Players have to go to an area close to a police station and obtain a wanted level. After a few minutes, a police bike containing supplies will show up, which needs to be stolen.

12) Disrupt Operations

Humane Labs Boxville van (Image via YouTube/LethalVaccine)

Take one of the crashed Humane Labs Boxville vans guarded by numerous NPCs and drive it back to the business headquarters. This mission is only for Cocaine Lockups MC Business.

13) Colombian Flake

This mission is only for Meth Labs MC Business in GTA Online. Players have to go to a location and steal all the supplies after taking down a bunch of guards.

14) Meeting a Contact

In this one, gamers will meet a dealer in a specific location. The latter and his associates will then be ambushed by a sniper. The supplies dropped by them can then be stolen and delivered to the headquarters. This mission is only for the Document Forgery MC business.

15) Fleeca Bank Robbery

Players have to go to a Fleeca bank branch and steal a briefcase containing supplies. This mission will only be available to Counterfeit Cash business owners.

16) Raid Nasty People

Players are required to go to a location and steal a bucket containing supplies. This mission is only for the Weed Farm MC Business in GTA Online.

