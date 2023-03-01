5 best MC Businesses in GTA Online in 2023

Rockstar Games has revived some MC Biker Businesses in GTA Online by adding Street Dealers. MC Businesses consist of Counterfeit Cash, Document Forgery, and illegal drug businesses. Street Dealers can be used to avoid the grind of drug distribution missions as they can purchase all the drugs produced at once.

Drugs manufactured by the MC Businesses owned by players in GTA Online are weed, meth, and cocaine, all of which can be sold to Street Dealers. Three Street Dealers spawn at separate locations and will buy coke, weed, meth, and acid. One of those will be a preferred drug for each dealer, and they will pay double the usual amount for it.

Cocaine, meth, and weed production generates the most profit in GTA Online

1) Cocaine lockup

The Cocaine Lockup property, as part of the MC Biker Business, generates the highest per-hour profit out of all other assets in the game. The base profit without upgrades is $30,000 per hour, and the maximum upgradation reaches $72,000 per hour.

Cocaine has a 15% chance of being the preferred drug for a Street Dealer. Although it takes $975,000 to start this business venture, the following profits far outweigh the initial investment costs.

2) Meth labs

Meth Labs bring in the second-highest profit after Cocaine Lockups. Base-level labs rack up a profit of $21,000 per hour, and when equipped with the maximum possible upgrades, the amount rises to $51,000 per hour. Selling the products, however, can be a bit of a grind.

Meth has a 20% chance of being the preferred drug for a Street Dealer. This business also asks for an investment just a little shy of a million dollars, that is, $910,000.

3) Weed farms

Weed farms generate the lowest profit compared to the other two drug production assets. At an hourly rate of just $20,000 profit per hour at base level and complete upgradation, $41,000 profit per hour, weed statistically racks up fewer returns than cocaine and meth businesses.

However, weed has a 30% chance of being the preferred drug item by a Street Dealer any day in GTA Online. The chance of getting twice the regular amount is more. $715,000 is the initial investment to set up a weed farm in GTA Online.

4) Counterfit cash

One of the game's best passive income sources is the counterfeit cash establishment under the MC Biker Businesses. Counterfeit cash generates a profit of $22,000 per hour at the base level and, with upgrades, escalates the profit to $48,000 per hour.

Street Dealers cannot be used to make money out of this business as they only buy drugs from players. The initial investment request of the counterfeit cash business sits at $845,000. While it may seem that the returns are pretty low, over time, players will be compensated a decent amount.

5) Document forgery

The document forgery office is the least popular of all MC Biker Businesses in the community. It generates the least profit at $16,000 per hour at base level and an hourly profit range of $38,000 to $48,000 post full upgradation.

Like the counterfeit cash business, the forgery office also cannot be used to make money off of the Street Dealers. However, this business is the cheapest to set up among all MC Biker Businesses, with the cheapest business investment amounting to $650,000.

Ownership of a clubhouse is necessary to establish MC Biker Businesses in GTA Online. To buy a clubhouse in Los Santos, players need to log onto foreclosures.maze-bank.com on their phones and proceed to purchase their desired property in-game. The Great Chapparal Clubhouse is the cheapest in GTA Online, available for $200,000.

