 Where are the Street Drug Dealers in GTA Online?

With a new weekly update, Rockstar Games added Street Dealers to GTA Online on February 16, 2023. Street Dealers are randomly spawning individuals who reach out for procurement of narcotics. Within the products players can sell to them, there will also be a premium item of their choice for which they will offer double the usual rate.

This guide will detail how to find and sell to them, and everything players need to know to make huge profits from the street dealers.

Street Dealers will spawn at a new location every day in GTA Online

Street Dealers is a new random event added to GTA Online with this week's new update. The dealers are tucked away in a corner to avoid being spotted by the police. Players must scour the map to find out where the Street Dealers have set up shop on any given day.

Three Street Dealers are available to do business every day. Once a new day begins, three new Street Dealers will replace the existing ones and spawn at completely different locations.

Here is an image of the map of GTA Online showing all 50 spots that can host a Street Dealer.

All Street Dealer locations (Image via Youtube @ GTA Series Videos)

Once in proximity, a purple dialogue cloud icon will pop up on the minimap to indicate that a dealer is nearby. After closing into that spot, a red circle will appear on the minimap showing the area to look for the Street Dealer.

Purple dialogue cloud icon (Image via Youtube @ TGG)

Everything to know about selling to Street Dealers in GTA Online

All Street Dealers will buy the same four drugs. These are Meth, Weed, Cocaine, and Acid. Players must own either or all of the MC businesses, Nightclub Techs, and Acid Lab to sell items.

The following list contains details of quantities of drugs that can be sold to a Street Dealer at once :

10 units of Weed

2 units of Meth

1 unit of Cocaine

10 units of Acid

Each Street Dealer will have a different preferred item and offer double the usual rate. This will be signified with a golden star next to the drug's name.

The percentage chance of an item being a premium product for a Street Dealer is:

35% for Acid

30% for Weed

20% for Meth

15% for Cocaine

As shown above, Acid Lab owners have the highest probability of their product being the preferred item by a Street Dealer. A player can earn between $80,000 - $100,000 daily by selling their drug products to Street Dealers.

The following rewards can be unlocked in GTA Online by completing a random daily event before March 1, 2023 :

Camo Roses Slab Denim jacket - Sell once to a Street Dealer

Budonk-Adonk! tattoo - Sell to Street Dealers on three separate days

Painted Tiger Mask - Sell to Street Dealers on seven separate days

These items will be delivered to players' wardrobes by March 10, 2023

Furthermore, a 50% bonus will be given on selling any drug to the dealers through February 22, 2023, in GTA Online

Street Dealers present a great opportunity in GTA Online to make a lot of money in the game daily quickly.

Poll : 0 votes