List of all new unreleased GTA Online vehicle prices for cars in Los Santos Drug Wars

The Los Santos Drug Wars update for GTA Online was released on December 13, 2022. Since then, a lot of fresh content has been brought to the game. The following vehicles were added to the game's gigantic catalog of automobiles:

Declasse Tulip M-100 (Muscle)

Declasse Tahoma Coupe (Muscle)

Toundra Panthere (Sports, now removed)

Weeny Issi Rally (Rally, now removed)

Zirconium Journey II (Civilian)

BF Surfer Custom (Civilian)

Overflod Entity MT (Super)

MTL Brickade 6x6 (Acid Lab)

Manchez Scout C (Motorcycle)

However, there are still some vehicles left to be introduced to the huge fan base of GTA Online. To be specific, four cars are still unreleased but will be available very shortly:

Ocelot Virtue

Karin Boor

Willar Eudora

Karin Hotring Everon

The following section will dive into the pricing, and other information players need to know about these four unreleased cars from the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Four cars still unreleased in GTA Online from the Los Santos Drug Wars update

1) Virtue

Cost - $2,980,000

Virtue is a two-seater armored supercar manufactured by in-game manufacturer Ocelot. Once released, the car will be available for purchase on Legendary Motorsport for $2,980,000. According to the game files, its top speed is 99.82 mph or 160.65 km/h.

Ocelot Virtue can be safely stored at any of the players' properties or garages as a personal vehicle and can be customized at Los Santos Customs.

Being an Imani Tech vehicle, through the Agency Workshop, it can be rigged with a Missile Lock-On Jammer. It can even become a remote-controlled vehicle. The resale value of this car is estimated to be about $1,788,000 and $1,916,050 when wholly customized.

2) Boor

Cost - $1,280,000

Boor is an unreleased off-road vehicle that can seat two people at once. It is manufactured by popular JDM car designer Karin and can be purchased from Southern S.A. Super Autos for $1,280,000.

Karin Boor can be stored at any players' properties and garages as a personal vehicle and customized at Los Santos Customs.

According to the game files, the second-generation Subaru BRAT is its source of inspiration from real life, and it clocks in at 92.58 mph or 149.00 km/h. Upon reselling, Karin Boor can give its previous owners $768,000 and $896,050 on account of being completely customized.

3) Eudora

Cost - $1,250,000

Eudora is an unreleased muscle car in GTA Online. It can seat four people and is based on the first-generation real-life car Buick Electra. The game is manufactured by Willard. The Willard Eudora can be bought for $1,250,000 from Southern S.A. Super Autos.

This car can be stored at any of the players' personal properties or garages in GTA Online as a personal vehicle and can be customized at Los Santos Customs.

According to the game files, the top speed is 87.75mph or 138 km/h. The resale value of the Eudora amounts to $750,000, and when customized to the maximum capacity, it can be sold for $878,050.

4) Hotring Everon

Cost - $1,790,000

Karin manufactures Hotring Everon in the game. It is an unreleased sports car that can seat two people at maximum. The 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro NASCAR inspires this car's design. Southern S.A. Super Autos has the Hotring Everton for sale at $1,790,000.

This car can be stored at any players' properties or garages as a personal vehicle and customized at Los Santos Customs. The resale value of the Hotring Everon amounts to $1,074,000, and when customized to the maximum capability, it can be sold for $1,202,050.

These cars are still missing from the game but shall be added soon. Some of them also have the availability of a Trade Price, which is a discounted rate at which certain vehicles can be purchased. Players need to complete specific challenges to unlock the Trade Price in GTA Online.

From the Los Santos Drug Wars update in GTA Online, the following released cars have the availability of a Trade Price:

Zirconium Journey II

BF Surfer Custom

