5 best drift cars in GTA Online for Fast & Furious fans

Stylish cars with blistering speeds and illegal street racing are two of the most thrilling and exciting elements of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) and the Fast & Furious franchise. For fans who enjoy the high-octane action seen in the films, GTA Online is a paradise that lets them live their wildest fantasies with endless freedom.

The cars on this list resemble many of the automobiles seen in the Fast & Furious series, allowing players to replicate their favorite stunts and unforgettable drifting maneuvers straight from the movies to perfection. That said, here are the five best drift cars available in GTA Online.

Everything to know about the best drift cars in GTA Online

1) Benefactor Schwartzer

Schwartzer is a sports car in GTA Online manufactured by Benefactor, and the Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG has inspired its design. The handling rating of this car is pretty decent, and now, when it can be equipped with low-grip tires, it's one of the best for drifting.

Schwartzer boasts a top speed of 117.00 mph or 188.29 km/h and can be bought from Southern S.A. Super Autos for $80,000. Low pricing and sleek design make this vehicle one of the best options for drifting in the game.

2) Vapid GB200

The Vapid GB200 is another sports car added to the game with the Southern SA Super Sport Series update in 2018. The car can be bought for a little short of a million at $940,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

The interesting fact about this choice is that equipping it with low-grip tires causes it to drift beyond control if not careful. Hence, the best way to enjoy this vehicle's gliding capabilities is to hit the sweet spot, which players will learn after test driving a few times.

3) Karin Futo GTX

The Karin Futo GTX is based on the Toyota Sprinter Trueno AE86. Another great sports car with great gliding capabilities post-customization due to its light weight of 950 Kg. Futo GTX has a top speed of 119.75 mph or 192.72 km/h.

This car can be acquired by paying $1,590,000 to Southern S.A. Super Autos, but a Trade Price of $1,192,500 can also be unlocked. Cars added under the Los Santos Tuners update, like the Futo GTX, get their Trade Price unlocked randomly every five RP level-ups.

4) Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire

This car is one of the most popular choices for drifting. It is inspired primarily by the Dodge Challenger Demon and can be purchased from Southern S.A. Super Autos for $745,000.

The Gauntlet Hellfire couples its top speed of 125.25 mph or 201.57 km/h with a low stance, great torque, and back grip to make it one of the finest choices for drifting available in the game. Variants of this vehicle are the Gauntlet, Gauntlet Classic, and Redwood Gauntlet, which are also good options when customized with low-grip tires.

5) Dewbauchee Rapid GT

Undoubtedly, the best vehicle that can be used for its drifting abilities in GTA Online is Dewbauchee's Rapid GT sports car. The Legendary Motorsport website offers this car for a measly sum of $132,000.

The Dewbauchee Rapid GT boasts a top speed of 119.50 mph or 192.32 km/h. Only a few other customization options are available for the Rapid GT besides the low-grip tires. However, not much is required beyond that if drifting is what the players want this vehicle to excel at.

With the addition of the Criminal Enterprises DLC to GTA Online back in July last year, the ability to mod cars with low-grip tires was made available for almost every vehicle that one can find in Los Santos.

This aspect makes the game even more enjoyable for those who enjoy drifting their cars on the streets by adding even more flare to their travels, whether on a voyage or competing in an illegal street race.

Poll : 0 votes