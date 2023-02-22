5 rare vehicles to find in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition (2023)

Rockstar Games brings a huge catalog of cars to each Grand Theft Auto (GTA) game. A select few are extremely rare and only appear briefly in the series, never to be seen again. However, there are ways to outsmart the game and get access to these automobiles to add class and style to your collection.

For those interested in grinding for such rare treats, we look at the five rarest vehicles and how to unlock each in GTA: Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.

Romero's Hearse and Phoenix are among hardest cars to find in GTA Trilogy

1) Phoenix

Arguably the rarest car in the trilogy, the Phoenix, according to the game's files, clocks a top speed of 124.27 mph or 200.00 km/h. It never spawns as an NPC-driven vehicle in GTA San Andreas.

The only way to get the Phoenix for the rest of the game is to participate in a street race in San Fierro. Once the race starts, park the car in CJ's garage in Doherty and exit the vehicle. Wait a few seconds to get disqualified, after which the race selector page will load up. Exit that and head over to the garage to find the Phoenix parked there, available for access whenever players want.

2) Deluxo

Deluxo is a sports car based on the DMC DeLorean featured in the classic Back to the Future. According to the game's files, it is as fast as the Phoenix at 124.27 mph or 200.00 km/h and does not spawn as an NPC-driven vehicle in GTA Vice City.

By completing the first car acquisition list for the Sunshine Autos car showroom, the Deluxo is awarded to players free of cost.

3) Romero's Hearse

Romero's Hearse appears in the GTA Vice City mission, Two Bit Hit. It is not the most visually appealing or fastest car in the trilogy, hitting a top speed of 93.21 mph or 150.00 km/h. However, it is one of the rarest. It does not spawn in the game outside this mission.

If players wish to add this car to their collection, they must steal it during the mission and save it in their garage. This will fail the mission, but the car will be available for you to use. This is the only way to access this car in the trilogy.

4) FBI car

The only car on this list from GTA 3 is the FBI car. The design is inspired by the 2001-2006 Chrysler Sebring and can attain a top speed of 118.06 mph or 190.00 km/h, according to the game's files.

The car will not be available if the player is not being hunted down by the FBI following a 5-star wanted level. This is the only chance to steal and save it in one of your garages, so even if the police shoot down the in-game character, the car remains safe in their garage and can be used later.

5) Euros

The Euros is a two-door sports car in GTA San Andreas. It has a top speed of 124.27 mph or 200.00 km/h and also appears in GTA Online. The Nissan 300ZX is its source of inspiration.

To get hold of this sports car, players will have to complete the first two car export lists, following which it will spawn at the Camel's Toe location in Las Venturas. If locked, a tow truck can be used to drag and save it in the players' garage, after which it will be available for use.

There are many vehicles available for players to use in the trilogy. However, having the automobiles mentioned on this list makes the players' collection stand out.

