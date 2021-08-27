How to get the Annis Euros for free in GTA Online this week

GTA Online's set of bonuses for the week of 08/26 has an amazing vehicle that car enthusiasts can snag for free. Crowned as this week's Prize Ride, the Annis Euros is available for free if players manage to meet the set Prize Ride Challenge.

For those out of the loop, the Prize Ride is a vehicle present at the LS Car Meet that players can acquire for free after meeting certain objectives called "Prize Ride Challenges".

This week, the Annis Euros replaces the Dominator GTT as the coveted free car.

How to get this week's Prize Ride, the Annis Euros for free in GTA Online

To get the Annis Euros for free, players must complete the following challenge first:

Place top 2 in a Pursuit Series race for 4 days in a row

After the first step is complete, players must return to the LS Car Meet, use their navigation menu to reach the LS Car Meet section and claim the Prize Ride there. The car will then be transported to a property of their choosing, after which players are free to customize their brand new ride.

Completing the Prize Ride challenge will save players GTA $1,800,000 (or GTA $1,350,000 at trade price) off of the Euros' price tag.

The Annis Euros is modeled off of the Nissan 370z and was a part of the original 10 cars shipped as part of the Los Santos Tuners update.

Here's a Legendary Motorsport description:

"'I drove the Euros before it was cool.' That's what you tell everyone as you drive your newly purchased Annis Euros, loudly reminiscing about the music you didn't listen to, the fashion you never wore, and the parties you didn't get invited to back in the aughts."

As an icing on the cake, the Annis Euros features a livery that mimics DK's 350z livery from Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift.

DK's livery is listed as 'King Scorpion' for the Annis Euros (Image via u/SORCERER-ONE, Reddit)

This livery is available for GTA $25,992, which is fairly cheap, however unlocking it is not so easy. Players must reach level 119 in LS Car Meet reputation to unlock the skin, and there is currently no way to skip progression with in-game or real currency.

Edited by R. Elahi