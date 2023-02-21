Grand Theft Auto (GTA) is a series of games revolving around the lives of gangsters and people caught in crime and violence. Even in an action-adventure game, Rockstar Games brought to life characters that resonated with the players.

These characters make up for some unforgettable tear-jerking moments in the franchise. Here, we will look at 10 heart-touching moments from the world of GTA.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions solely. There are spoilers in this article, and hence, viewer discretion is advised.

Big Smoke's death and 9 other most emotional moments from GTA over the years

1) CJ finds out the truth

One of the strongest assets of GTA San Andreas was the companionship of CJ and his friends. The unthinkable happens when CJ catches his closest friends, Big Smoke and Ryder, walking out of a building with a couple of Ballas gangsters and officer Tenpenny.

Further, the Green Sabre car is also spotted at his mother's assassination scene, confirming they were involved in the murder.

2) Niko meets Darko Brevic

Darko Brevic is an old friend of Niko and Roman Bellic. He was also part of Niko's crew in the war. Darko and Niko were two of the only three survivors after their unit was ambushed.

Years later, they are reunited, and Darko admits to trading the lives of his friends for a measly sum of $1000. Players who, by this point, are accustomed to seeing Niko as a fearless individual are exposed to his vulnerable side. Roman attempts to console his cousin, who is uncharacteristically shocked and distraught.

3) Louise Cassidy's death

Louise Cassidy-Williams plays the love interest of Victor Vance in GTA Vice City Stories. In the game's story, Louise is kidnapped, viciously beaten, and left to die.

Victor arrives at the scene, and he and Louise have a brief conversation about how different life could've been for them had things gone the other way. This takes a heavy toll on Victor as she succumbs to her injuries in his arms.

4) Franklin Kills Michael

Michael regarded Franklin as the son he always wanted. They both have good chemistry in GTA 5. The game's ending puts forth a choice for the players about killing Michael.

If chosen, Franklin goes on to kill Michael. It's sad as the student turns on his teacher and ends his life. However, further events signify that this is a non-canon event.

5) Johnny Klebitz and the Lost MC's fate

Johnny Klebitz was the protagonist of GTA 4: The Lost and Damned. By GTA 5, the notorious biker gang from Liberty City is far from its glory days.

Trevor mercilessly murders Johnny quickly, which is a shock to the GTA 4 DLC's fans. Trevor also unceremoniously eradicates what's left of the Lost MC.

6) Kate McReary's Death

Kate McReary is the sister of Niko's associate, Packy McReary. Niko and Kate develop feelings for each other, and he decides to finally settle down with Kate and leave the life of crime behind him.

There are two possible endings to GTA 4, the Deal or the Revenge Ending.

If the Revenge Ending is chosen, a failed assassination attempt on Niko at Roman's wedding leads to Kate getting shot multiple times, and she dies in his arms.

7) Dog visits owner's grave

One of the saddening moments in GTA 5 is a random event that players can witness at the cemetery. A dog walks up to a grave every day and sits there till nightfall. This is presumably its late owner's final resting place.

This easter egg is based on a real-life event where a dog visited its owner's grave for 14 years. There is also a statue in honor of that dog in England.

8) McReary Family's fate

The McRearys are an Irish criminal family. They are involved in several endeavors with Niko Bellic. By the end of the game, either Derrick or Francis McReary is dead, Gerald McReary is in prison, and if the revenge ending is chosen, Kate McReary also gets killed.

Only Packie McReary is left with his mother, and since Packie himself is a hardened criminal, even his future isn't certain.

9) Roman Bellic's Death

GTA 4 has a dark and grim story. Characters like Roman Bellic add humor and positivity to it. He is also one of the series' most memorable and loved characters.

If players choose the Deal Ending, at Roman's wedding, a Russian henchman tries to murder Niko. Roman gets shot in the chaos instead and passes away then and there.

10) Big Smoke's death

Carl and Big Smoke were childhood friends. They grew up together and became part of the Groove Street gang. After a stint in Liberty City, CJ returns home for his mother's funeral and reunites with his friends.

Big Smoke is an entertaining and beloved character in the game, but it catches players by surprise when he is revealed to be the killer of CJ's mother. In the final mission, best friends become adversaries as CJ avenges his mother by killing Big Smoke.

Grand Theft Auto has crafted some of the best stories in gaming ever and paved the way for the open-world games we see today.

