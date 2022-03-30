Top 5 muscle cars in GTA Online as of March 2022

GTA Online features loads of vehicles, which has also led to the classification among fans who call themselves the car community. These gamers can be seen buying all the new cars, upgrades, organizing car meets, races, etc.

Muscle cars have always garnered the most love, and Grand Theft Auto Online is no different. Rockstar consistently releases new vehicles with each update or event week. This article goes over some of the best cars the class has to offer.

Best muscle cars in GTA Online

5) Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire

The Hellfire is a highly fan-requested vehicle that has finally made its way into the game via the Diamond Casino and Resort update. The car takes its styling cues from the famed 2018 Dodge Charger SRT Demon. The name is based on the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

GTA Online's version of the car does look very similar to the real-life car. Performance-wise, the car does justice to its counterpart as well. The car is extremely torquey, and the acceleration and top speed are pretty good in this car. It can go up to speeds of 201.5 kmph (125.3 mph). This can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for the price of $745K.

The Hellfire is also considered a great car for new drifters.

4) Vapid Dominator GTT

The Vapid stable in GTA Online replicates Ford Motor Company from real life. The Dominator GTT is a fan-favorite vehicle because of the car it replicates, the 1969-70 Ford Mustang. The car, and this particular model, was the favorite of many car fanatics growing up. The in-game rendition is spot on as the nostalgia soars sky-high while behind the wheel.

The car can do speeds of up to 185.88 kmph (115.50 mph). It can be picked up from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1.2 million and a trade price of $918K.

3) Vapid Clique

The Vapid Clique made its way into GTA Online via the 1.46 Arena War update. This is quite a rare car and has quite the acquired taste. It is definitely not for everyone. But when it came out, it destroyed all the other cars in the class.

The unique-looking car is based on the 1951 Ford and Ford Coupe. The car redlines at 189 kmph (117.5 mph). It can be bought from the Legendary Motorsport website for a low price of $545K. Do not judge this car based on its price. If there was ever a sleeper, this is it.

2) Vapid Dominator ASP

With the tide of time, classic muscle cars began to modernize, and car fanatics got the Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R. Similarly, GTA Online also went from the Dominator GTT to the Dominator ASP. The Mustang is a car for everyone because it sits well with classics as well as modern lovers.

The ASP was launched with the Tuners DLC and can do speeds of up to 191.5 kmph (119 mph). It can be purchased for $1.7 million and a trade price of $1.3 million from the Southern SA Super Autos website.

1) Bravado Buffalo STX

The Contract DLC brought a lot of new content into the game and turned the meta on its head. Some cars in the update had a special feature, and the Bravado Buffalo STX is one of those cars. It can be equipped with Imani Tech at the Agency Vehicle Workshop.

The car is based on the famed 2018 Dodge Charger and is by far the best car of the DLC. When it comes to races, the Buffalo is the fastest muscle car in the game right now. It costs a whopping $2.1 million but is totally worth it. It can also be picked up for the trade price of $1.6 million from the Southern SA Super Autos website.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

