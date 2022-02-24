5 best vehicles in GTA Online for racing in 2022

GTA Online sees players compete against each other in various aspects. Money is the primary item players fight for and there are various ways to do so in-game. Some players run businesses, some grind missions, and quite a few opt for races.

Races in GTA Online are aplenty. There are also class-specific races in the game, but overall most races grant freedom to gamers. This allows gamers to choose from a wide variety of cars, which can also seem like an intimidating task. This article showcases the best cars that make winning races second nature.

GTA Online: Best cars for racing (2022)

5) Truffade Thrax

The Truffade Thrax is a hypercar in the game and is a fan favorite as it resembles the Bugatti Divo in real-life. While Divo is a track-focused hypercar, Thrax serves the same purpose in-game.

Races are easy with Thrax, as handling this beauty is a piece of cake. Thrax is perfect for a track full of corners as it blasts out of them with ease. Top speed-wise, this isn't up there with the others but features great acceleration. The Thrax boasts a lap time of 1:18.682.

4) Dewbauchee Vagner

The Dewbauchee Vagner is a prototype hypercar in the game. The Vagner is truly a message from the future, as stated by Legendary Motorsport. The car is based on the Aston Martin Valkyrie Prototype from real life.

The Vagner is very stable due to its significantly low suspension. Carving corners and bursting out of them is where this car shines. It might not be able to beat other cars in a straight line, but this is easily one of the best when it comes to track races. The lap time on the Vagner is 1:16.744.

3) Annis S80RR

The Annis S80RR is a race car through and through. It sits in the endurance race car class, however. The GTA Online version of the Annis S80RR is based on the Nissan R90C from real life, but the headlights are from a Jaguar XJR-9.

This car may not please gamers who want a nice and modern-looking car. But if there are races that need to be won, this should definitely feature in a top 5 list any day. The S80RR carves corners like a hot knife through butter. It is a lot slower on the straights than the others, but it destroys all the other cars on a turn. The Reddit post above showcases the true prowess of this machine.

2) Benefactor Krieger

The Benefactor Krieger is probably the best car for racing in GTA Online right now, but the debate from the opposite side is quite strong as well. The top 2 on this list are interchangeable.

The Krieger is a hybrid concept hypercar in the game and is based on quite a few noteworthy cars. Namely: Mercedes-AMG One, 2nd Gen Honda NSX, Rimac Nevera, Audi R8 LMS GT3, and Porsche 918. That is quite the lineup that has been used by Rockstar to make this beast.

This car does it all. The handling is better than decent, and the cornering can be mastered over time. But the pull on this car is unimaginable. The acceleration and top speed of this car is exceptional. The only plate allowed for this car should be EATDST (eat dust). The lap time is a blistering 0:57.858.

1) Progen Emerus

The Progen Emerus is a 2-door hypercar in GTA Online and, as mentioned above, is either the best or second-best car for racing. This 800hp beast is based on real-life McLaren Senna and Senna GTR.

This vehicle does need a little time to master as handling isn't the best. However, a large amount of downforce does help it stay stuck to the road. Once mastered, the Emerus can make the sharpest of turns within the blink of an eye. It narrowly beats out the Krieger with a lap time of 0:57.823. GTA Online races are a sure win if gamers learn the ins and outs of this beast.

Note: Open wheel cars have been excluded from the list as they feature in separate races.

The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi