How to get started on Sprints in GTA Online

Sprint races are a great way to test the player’s driving skill in GTA Online.

The Los Santos Tuners update introduced this feature back in the summer of 2021. GTA Online players can always check it out through the LS Car Meet. All they needed to do was meet nearby competitors in a Free Roam lobby. Alternatively, players could also use the Interaction Menu.

Unsurprisingly, Sprints is a type of street race that values speed. There are several maps in GTA Online, each with a varied distance in miles. This game definitely favors players who know their map layout. Win or lose, players will still be rewarded with some Car Meet Reputation.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Head to the LS Car Meet to check out GTA Online's Sprint races

Los Santos Tuners may not be the current DLC update, but it's still relevant in today's game. Sprints are a great way to live in the fast lane. Of course, GTA Online players will need to fully modify their personal vehicle for the best results.

Here are the rules

Sprints requires a minimum of two players, with a maximum of four in total. GTA Online players will compete on one of seven different maps. The main objective is to reach the finish line before anybody else does.

The race ends whenever somebody gets first place. All other placements will be determined by how close the players were to the finish line. GTA Online players will receive their rewards shortly after.

Keep in mind that certain vehicles with special abilities will have them disabled for a Sprint race. For instance, players cannot use weaponized vehicles to fire at their competitors. Strangely, the only exception to this rule is the Arena War vehicles, who can use their various mines to great effect.

These are the destinations

GTA Online players need to understand the map layouts. Otherwise, they can end up like the player in the above video. Here's a look at all the different maps for the Sprint races in GTA Online:

Vinewood Sign (2.28 miles in distance)

(2.28 miles in distance) Elysian Island (1.46 miles in distance)

(1.46 miles in distance) Stab City (3.9 miles in distance)

(3.9 miles in distance) Los Santos International Airport (1.6 miles in distance)

(1.6 miles in distance) Kortz Center (2.84 miles in distance)

(2.84 miles in distance) Galileo Observatory (2.52 miles in distance)

(2.52 miles in distance) Palmer-Taylor Power Station (3.08 miles in distance)

The game will randomly choose each destination, so players need to remain vigilant. Each of these courses take place on different parts of the map.

Here are the rewards

Sprints offers cash rewards for anybody who plays a round. GTA Online players can also earn Car Meet Reputation, depending on their placement:

First place : 40 Rep (two players), 50 Rep (three players), 60 Rep (four players)

: 40 Rep (two players), 50 Rep (three players), 60 Rep (four players) Second place : 32 Rep(two players), 40 Rep(three players), 48 Rep (four players)

: 32 Rep(two players), 40 Rep(three players), 48 Rep (four players) Third place : 30 Rep(three players), 36 Rep (four players)

: 30 Rep(three players), 36 Rep (four players) Fourth place: 30 Rep(four players)

Car Meet Reputation can lead to some really good rewards, such as custom parts and clothing accessories. GTA Online players can also use it to unlock trade prices, specifically for tuner vehicles.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider