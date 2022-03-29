5 best drift cars in GTA Online as of March 2022

GTA Online's Los Santos Tuners DLC was something the car community had been asking for ages. Although Rockstar does add new cars with every DLC, there had been none solely based on cars. The Tuners DLC brought in some of the best cars in the game and also made drifting a thing. Recently, drifting received a huge nerf.

Car enthusiasts are huge drift fans. Drifting isn't as easy as it sounds since it requires time and patience. The recent nerf turned the meta on its head, and there is a whole new list of best drift cars. This article ranks the five best ones.

Top 5 drift cars in GTA Online March 2022

5) Schlagen GT

This vehicle being on this list may surprise many fans. But the latest changes to the drifting mechanics have been somewhat favorable for the Schlagen GT. This car is obviously inspired by the Mercedes AMG GT. Double clutching this car is as easy as it can be. Being a sports car, it also provides an immense range of power.

This is one of the best cars to learn how to drift with. Double clutching this beauty will often result in the tail spinning out. The handling is top-notch on the car, but stancing it will help counter that. This car does cost quite a bit, as Legendary Motorsport asks for $1.3 million.

4) Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire

The Gauntlet Hellfire recently made its way into the game and made quite a name for itself. Muscle car lovers are obviously in love with the car. It's an in-game Dodge Charger SRT Demon. The overpowered beast comes with loads of torque.

The turbo kicks in quite late on this car, so long drifts are quite easy to master on the Hellfire. Gamers can stance this manually by shooting at the spot between the tires and the fender. Southern San Andreas Super Autos sells this beast for $745K.

3) Dinka RT3000

The Dinka RT 3000 is a GTA Online remake of the classic Honda S2000 roadster. As far as the Tuner DLC cars are concerned, this is an absolute drift monster. The insane power of this car delivers an unbelievable amount of mid-drive speed boost. This helps with performing long drifts and that too at high speeds.

It is also a great beginner drift vehicle for GTA Online players. The car can be bought at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1.71 million or a trade price of $1.28 million.

2) Dewbauchee Rapid GT

The Dewbauchee Rapid GT is GTA Online's homage to the Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster. This is one of the cheapest cars in the game. But the drifting ability on this thing is insane. For the price it is offered at, it's an absolute steal.

If there are sleeper cars and builds in the game, this will surely make that list. Plus, this isn't a bad-looking car either. There is a lot of understeer on this car, but once the handbrake comes into play, it transforms into a drift beast. It is quite easy to get the hang of this vehicle. Very long drifts might be a little difficult as the power under the hood isn't all that great.

This fairly cheap beauty only costs a mere $140K on the Legendary Motorsport website.

1) Karin Futo

The Karin Futo is the drift king in GTA Online, and there is no beating it, anytime soon at least. If the Rapid GT is a sleeper, this is a snore-er (if that makes sense). Only drifters and car fanatics know what this car can do once it gets to sliding.

Speaking of inspiration, this car derives a fair share from the Toyota Corolla Levin AE86 and Nissan Skyline DR30S Turbo. The classic drift heritage behind this car shines through even when beginners are behind the wheel. The Karin Futo can be bought for $9000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website or just picked up off the street.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

