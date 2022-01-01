5 cheapest GTA Online cars for 2022

Buying a new car in GTA Online isn't cheap. Most of the new cars released this year have been priced above $1 million. Some of these can cost nearly $3 million, a price which most GTA Online players would find difficult to pay. However, there are plenty of cheap cars in the game that are worth buying.

Some of these vehicles are free for all players, since Los Santos Tuners made all returning player content accessible to all. This article contains a list of such cars that players can get for free, or buy for less than $1 million.

GTA Online: 5 of the best cheap cars in GTA Online for beginners

5) Sultan RS - $795,000

The Sultan is one of the best cars that a GTA Online player can steal and use as their own. It can then be brought over to Benny's for a custom conversion to the RS (Rally Sport) version. The Sultan RS is one of the best cars to have below $1 million in GTA Online.

4) Pegassi Zentorno - $725,000

There was a time in GTA Online when the Zentorno was the best car in-game. While its value isn't anywhere near what it used to be, the Zentorno is still a decent car that can perform quite well, considering its low price.

3) Cheval Marshall - $500,000/FREE

The Cheval Marshall is one of three monster trucks available in GTA Online, the other being the Liberator and the Sasquatch. It's a unique car to have and it's essentially free for all players. Previously, this car was only free to returning players.

2) Annis Elegy RH8 - $95,000/FREE

The Annis Elegy RH8 is one of the best cars a beginner can have in GTA Online. All the players who have registered with Rockstar Games Social Club and have linked their accounts with the game get the Elegy RH8 completely free of cost.

The vehicle handles quite well and is great for getting from point A to B. It can also be upgraded to an Elegy Retro Custom, although it might be a bit expensive for beginners.

1) Imponte Duke O'Death - $665,000/FREE

The Duke O'Death is the best 'free' car in GTA Online, and is an armored variant of the regular Dukes muscle car. It is often compared with the armored Kuruma, another armored car for beginners that is comparatively cheap.

While the windows of the Duke O'Death do not use bullet-resistant glasses, its armor can withstand much more explosions than that of the armored Kuruma. It is also faster than its above-mentioned competitor, although the difference in speed is negligible.

The only downside is the handling, which is inferior compared to the armored Kuruma. Its tail-end has a tendency to spin out, but expert drivers can easily manage it.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

