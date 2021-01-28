GTA Online features several muscle cars, but none meet the bar set by armored vehicles like the vogue-favored Duke O'Death.

The name of the car alone deserves a standing ovation. It depicts a perfect blend of timeless class and pure havoc.

In the visual department, the Duke O'Death leaves many of its competitors behind. The car's primary color is the epitome of elegance, whereas its iconic front is the definition of intimidation.

Though this armored car does not inherit any other vehicle's sub-standard traits, it is essentially a highly modified version of the Dukes. Hence, some of its elements take inspiration from 1968-1970 Dodge Charger.

The Duke O'Death in GTA Online: All you need to know about the armored muscle car in the game

Image via GTA Wiki

With a top speed of 114.25 mph, the Duke O'Death is one of the fastest armored vehicles in GTA Online. It is equipped with a powerful engine with excellent acceleration, smooth handling, and great traction.

Moreover, being an armored car, the windows are protected by bullet-proof armor plates, making the car and the driver nearly invincible.

This formidable muscle car is unrivaled when it comes to durability and bodywork. Like the vigilante in GTA Online, the Duke O'Death can also ram other vehicles off the road - a handy feature when stuck in traffic.

Advertisement

The powerful Duke O'Death can withstand about 3 RPGs and 4 homing missiles before being destroyed.

The only weapons that the Duke O'Death should be protected from are the Rhino's cannon and the Sicky Bomb featured in GTA Online. Both can destroy the car. Even with a 100% armor upgrade, the damage caused by the Rhino or the Sticky Bomb would be significant.

The Duke O'Death is available at Warstock Cache and Carry for $665,000.