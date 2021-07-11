Is the Elegy Retro Custom worth a million dollars in GTA Online?

Available as a near million dollar upgrade to the free Elegy RH8, the Elegy Retro Custom is one of the most iconic vehicles in GTA Online. Inspired by the Nissan Skyline R32-R34, the Elegy Retro Custom can be customized to look almost identical to Paul Walker's Skyline in 2 Fast 2 Furious.

But at a million dollars, is customization the only thing the car offers, and is it worth spending that kind of money on a vehicle that players get for free?

Everything players need to know about the Elegy Retro Custom in GTA Online

"At some point, anyone who's anyone in Los Santos has looked out over a ten-car garage full of nothing but stock Elegies and wondered what the hell they're doing with their life. Well, thanks to Benny you can wonder no more: now every one of those beauties is a nostalgia-fueled, mod-drenched, early 90s retro custom classic just waiting to happen.”

— Benny's Original Motor Works description.

Available for GTA $904,000 as a conversion for the original Elegy RH8 at Benny's, the Elegy Retro Custom is every import tuner fan's dream. The resemblance to the Nissan Skyline series from the 90's is evident and Rockstar Games does a brilliant job of letting every player make it their own with a ton of customization options.

Available with a livery that is clearly inspired by Paul Walker's Skyline from 2 Fast 2 Furious, players can build an entire section in their garage for the Elegy Retro Custom, the Jester Classic (resembles the Supra from Fast and Furious 1) and the Maibatsu Penumbra (also resembling the green Mitsubishi Eclipse from the franchise).

Aside from looks, the Elegy Retro Custom features respectable performance statistics with a top speed of 115.25 mph and an AWD drivetrain.

The downer, however, is that much like the Retro Comet, its modern day counterpart is superior in performance and the free Elegy RH8 takes the cake in terms of top speed and cornering in GTA Online.

With superior performance, Elegy RH8 boasts a higher top speed of 118.50 mph and is slightly easier to corner with than Retro Custom.

This vehicular masterpiece is something that every car collector should be vying for, but players scrimping on cash should avoid the upgrade until they have some disposable income as a hit to performance is not something they should be aiming for early in the game.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul