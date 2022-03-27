5 best cars to buy this week in GTA Online (March 27)

GTA Online is popular for many reasons, with one of them being the numerous cars on offer. Car fanatics and grease monkeys love the game due to the amazing vehicles that are available.

Rockstar Games also keeps adding new cars with each DLC; even the new Expanded and Enhanced version introduces five brand new cars. In this article, we go over the five absolute best vehicles in the game that gamers can purchase this week, and some even come with great offers.

Gauntlet Hellfire, Pfister Comet S2 and 3 other cars GTA Online gamers should buy this week

5) Pegassi Torero

This is an iconic car in the game and is sort of free this week (Image via Twitter/Tez2)

The Torero in GTA Online is based on the real-life Lamborghini Countach, one of the most iconic Lambos ever made.

Rockstar absolutely hit it out of the park with this one. The car resembles the 25th-anniversary Countach in more ways than one, and fans of the brand in particular will surely be eyeing this beauty. The car falls into the Sports Classic class in the game, and is presently up for grabs on the Casino Podium.

4) Gauntlet Hellfire

Muscle cars in GTA Online have a very dedicated fanbase. Cars in this class are mostly pretty decent, but only a few are as awesome as the new Gauntlet Hellfire. It was added to the game in 2019 via the Diamond Casino and Resort update. One look at the car reveals that it pays homage to the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

The name Hellfire is a callback to the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Like its real-life counterpart, the hood houses a ton of torque and acceleration. The car is currently being offered at a 30% discount, and gamers can pick it up for as cheap as $500K.

3) Pfister Comet S2

The Pfister brand in GTA Online represents the Porsche AG brand in real life. The Comet S2 is based on the Porsche 911 and is by far the best Porsche-derived vehicle that has ever graced the game.

It is also a much-loved car by gamers who love to drift in the game, which is made a whole lot easier by its dropped stance and low-grip tires. The S2 can also be tuned for racing and preforms quite well but isn't the best in its class. The car is currently being offered at a 20% discount.

2) Dinka RT3000

Another very iconic and nostalgic car in GTA Online is the Dinka RT3000. There are no prizes for guessing that this is based on the the Honda S2000 roadster. The similarities are spot on and even a newbie to cars can tell which one it draws inspiration from.

Apart from its looks, the RT3000 is also an awesome drifter and can slide around corners with ease. This car is also up for sale and is being offered for $900K-$1.2 million.

1) Karin Calico GTF

This one surely takes a lot of gamers down memory lane (Image via Twitter/Rockstar Games)

The Karin Calico GTF is another car from the Los Santos Tuners DLC. It hit the sweet spot with gamers as it represented a very special car from real life - the Toyota Celica.

There was a reason behind why Toyota continued the car for seven generations before eventually discontinuing it. Thanks to Rockstar, gamers can still get a feel of the legendary car in the game today. It is a three-door liftback car in the game.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee