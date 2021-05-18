Is the Gauntlet Hellfire worth it in GTA Online?

Added as part of GTA Online's Diamond Casino update, the Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire is one of the most attractive muscle cars in the game.

Heavily inspired by the design of the real-life Dodge Demon, the Gauntlet Hellfire is a visually stunning vehicle. However, besides its appearance, is the car worth it in other aspects?

Here's a comprehensive look at the Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire, its strengths, weaknesses, customization options and more.

Should GTA Online players get the Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire?

In terms of performance, the Gauntlet Hellfire isn't to be scoffed at. With impressive acceleration and top speed stats, this car is a drag beast.

However, owing to its RWD drivetrain and tendency to wheelspin, the Gauntlet Hellfire's launch is extremely finicky and requires a lot of player control in terms of feathering the throttle.

Here are the base stats for the Gauntlet Hellfire in GTA Online:

Speed - 83.17

Acceleration - 90.00

Braking - 30.00

Handling - 71.21

The Gauntlet Hellfire is one of the cheapest newer cars in GTA Online and costs only $745,000. The vehicle also offers extensive customization options and attractive livery options for collectors.

With a bit of fine control, players can pop wheelies with the Gauntlet Hellfire for quite a distance. Whether it's putting other players to shame at a car meet or mocking the cops by popping a wheelie during a chase, the Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire is a status symbol on wheels for any GTA Online player looking to flex their worth.

All in all, while not a track or race car, the Gauntlet Hellfire is a fun vehicle for GTA Online players who are looking for a departure from the AWD supercar formula.

