Top 5 fastest JDM cars in GTA Online in 2023 ranked

Rockstar Games has designed for GTA Online a number of cars inspired by the Japanese Domestic Market (JDM). These stylish and fast cars will make heads turn in the streets of Los Santos. Annis, Karin, and Dinka are three of GTA's most prominent Japanese manufacturers.

Cars continue to be the most popular choice for players in the game, even with fast boats, aircraft, and military-grade helicopters on sale. Hence today, we will look at five of the fastest JDM cars available in GTA Online for players to possess.

Jester RR, Calico, and Futo GTX are some of the fastest JDM cars in GTA Online

5) Futo GTX

Manufacturer - Karin

Top Speed - 119.75 mph or 192.72 km/hr

Lap Time - 1:11.671

Karin Futo GTX is a sports automobile inspired by the Toyota Sprinter Trueno AE86. Southern S.A. Super Autos is selling it for $1,590,000. It can be kept in any home or garage as a personal vehicle.

The Futo GTX has a market value of $954,000 and is worth $1,274,934 when fully customized. The Karin Futo GTX has a Trade Price of $1,192,500 that is unlocked after every five levels randomly.

4) Calico GTF

Manufacturer - Karin

Top Speed - 121.25 mph or 195.13 km/hr

Lap Time - 1:03.596

The Karin Calico GTF is a two-door sports automobile inspired by the real-life Toyota Celica. It can be acquired for $1,995,000 from Southern S.A. Super Autos and kept as a personal vehicle on any player's property or garage.

This car's resale value is $1,197,000 and $1,529,457 when fully customized. The Trade Price of the Karin Calico GTF is $1,496,250. This is unlocked at random after five level-ups.

3) RE - 7B

Manufacturer - Annis

Top Speed - 123.50 mph or 198.75 km/hr

Lap Time - 0:59.727

The Annis RE-7B sports car is an amalgamation of real-life cars Nissan R390 GT1, 2014 Audi R18 e-tron Quattro, Mazda 787B, Aquila CR-1, and Memo Rojas BMW. It can be purchased for $2,475,000 from Legendary Motorsport's online catalog.

It can be stored in any property or garage owned by the players. The resale value for the RE-7B is $1,485,000 and $1,642,650 when wholly customized. There is no Trade Price available for the Annis RE-7B.

2) Jester RR

Manufacturer - Dinka

Top Speed - 125.00 mph or 201.75 km/hr

Lap Time - 1:04.564

The Dinka Jester RR is a sports car that the real-life Toyota Supra inspired. It can be acquired for $1,970,000 from the GTA Online website Legendary Motorsport and stored as a personal vehicle at any of the players' homes or garages.

Jester RR's selling price is $1,182,000 and $1,517,392 when modified at maximum capacity. The Dinka Jester RR has a trade price of $1,477,500 and will be unlocked randomly after every five level ups in-game.

1) ZR 380

Manufacturer - Annis

Top Speed - 140.50 mph or 226.11 km/hr

Lap Time - 1:03.253

Annis ZR 380 is an armored car that needs four homing missiles to be destroyed. It is based on the real-life cars Nissan 350Z, Nissan 370Z, and Porsche 935. It can be purchased for $2,138,640 from Arena War in GTA Online. It can be stored in any property or garage as a personal vehicle.

The resale value for the Annis ZR 380 is $1,283,154 and $2,628,119 when completely customized. The Trade Price of this car is $1,608,000 and gets unlocked after getting it as a sponsorship tier reward during the Arena Wars Career.

Japanese Domestic Market inspired cars are regularly introduced to GTA Online and are some of the best value-for-money purchases. The ranking on this list has been done based on every car's top Speed.

These cars are the fastest JDM cars available in the game yet. However, if even faster Speed is what the players are looking for, there is even more for them to explore in GTA Online's endless catalog of cars.

