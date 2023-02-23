How to play GTA Online Offense Defense Adversary Mode for 2x bonuses this week (February 23 - March 1, 2023)?

Rockstar Games released the latest GTA Online update earlier today. As part of the new weekly update, players that successfully complete the Offense Defense Adversary Mode will receive double the money and RP.

It will be available until March 1, 2023. There are numerous unique Offense Defense mode maps available for players. This guide will show you how to start the game mode in GTA Online as well as everything else you need to know about it.

How to start GTA Online's Offense Defense Adversary Mode - A beginner's guide?

Here is how to play the Offense Defense Adversary Mode in GTA Online :

STEP 1 - Go to options

- Go to options STEP 2 - Move to the Online Tab

- Move to the Online Tab STEP 3 - Select Jobs

- Select Jobs STEP 4 - Enter play job

- Enter play job STEP 5 - Select Rockstar Created

- Select Rockstar Created STEP 6 - Go to Adversary Modes

- Go to Adversary Modes STEP 7 - Scroll down and select any of Offense Defense game mode

The following is a list of the locations of the five Offense Defense race courses available in GTA Online:

Offense Defense I - From Vinewood Hills to Galileo Observatory

- From Vinewood Hills to Galileo Observatory Offense Defense II - From Paleto Bay to Chilliad Mountain State Wilderness

- From Paleto Bay to Chilliad Mountain State Wilderness Offense Defense III - From El Burro Heights to Grove Street

- From El Burro Heights to Grove Street Offense Defense IV - From Cassidy Creek to Catfish View

- From Cassidy Creek to Catfish View Offense Defense V - From Lago Zancudo to Davis Quartz

Offense Defense Adversary Mode is awarding double money and RP to the winners until March 1, 2023. Similarly, last week, the Relay Adversary Mode gave double the amount of rewards to the winners.

Everything to know about the Offense Defense Adversary Mode

The Offense Defense Adversary Mode was introduced to GTA Online with the Lowriders update, which was released on October 15, 2015. Four to eight players can participate in this game mode.

Everyone is grouped into teams of two. One is called the Runner and the other becomes the Blocker. Simply put, Runners have the responsibility of racing other Runners through checkpoints and achieving the first position to win.

Blockers have to try and stop other Runners and protect their teammates to help them in winning the race. Hence, a bulkier car is better suited for Blockers and lighter ones for Runners to benefit either with their roles.

Blockers piling up on a Runner to stop it from progressing (Image via Youtube @ Bawsarnold)

Each team has the same color for both cars. Additionally, roles cannot be switched once the race has begun.

At no point within the race can any player be disqualified or removed. If stuck, they can press the button indicated on the top left corner of their screen to respawn.

Similarly, if a vehicle gets destroyed, players will automatically respawn and can continue to take part in the game mode again. This is a fun and interesting concept that can keep them invested and reward them accordingly for their hard work.

As part of this week's update, which runs from February 23, 2023 to March 1, 2023, players will receive double money and RP for winning the Offense Defense Adversary Mode in GTA Online.

The latest update has brought a slew of new bonuses to the game, enough to keep players busy for the entirety of this week.

