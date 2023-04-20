GTA Online weekly update adds two new Deathmatches with increased bonuses

Rockstar Games has added two new Deathmatches with the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online event week, which will run from April 20 through April 27, 2023. They can be accessed from the game’s pause menu and will offer bonus rewards all week long.

Deathmatches are enjoyable, relatively simple to complete, and also help in making a decent amount of money. The community also gets a chance to interact. Additionally, several speed boosts and payout bonuses related to Weed Farms and other businesses have been introduced for the entire week.

Rockstar Games adds two new Deathmatches to GTA Online

The following two Deathmatches have been introduced with GTA Online's new weekly update:

Shake Up

Top Marks

To play either of these GTA Online Deathmatches, players need to do the following:

Step 1 - Open the Pause menu.

Step 2 - Go to Online.

Step 3 - Select Jobs.

Step 4 - Select Play Job.

Step 5 - Select Rockstar Created.

Step 6 - Go to Deathmatch.

Step 7 - Look for Top Marks or Shake Up.

Rockstar Games will reward the winners of these game modes with thrice the usual amount of in-game cash and RP till April 27, 2023.

1) Shake Up Deathmatch

The basic premise of this free-for-all Deathmatch is to eliminate opponents and score points. However, what makes it unique is that each time a player gets a kill or dies, their weapons get changed randomly.

The Shake Up Deathmatch can be played between 2 and 16 players at the following locations across the game's map:

Shake Up I - Paleto Bay

- Paleto Bay Shake Up II - Del Perro Beach

- Del Perro Beach Shake Up III - La Puerta

Once a player achieves the target score, they win the match.

2) Top Marks Deathmatch

Top Marks is a team Deathmatch where 2 to 16 players can participate. Here are the locations where the Top Marks Deathmatch can be played between two teams:

Top Marks I - Richard's Majestic

- Richard's Majestic Top Marks II - Vespucci Beach

The objective of this Deathmatch is to score the most points. However, there is a catch. The leading team's location will get revealed on the mini-map. Whichever team reaches the target score first wins the match.

