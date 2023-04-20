Rockstar Games officially launches new GTA Online License Plate Creator

Rockstar Games has finally released the new License Plate Creator for GTA Online. Previously, the iFruit app allowed players to design their own license plates and use them in the game. Unfortunately, this application was discontinued right before the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC's launch. However, Rockstar confirmed the new License Plate Creator app in its newswire post last week.

With it being released on April 20, 2023, players can once again make several new vanity plate designs through web browsers on different platforms. That said, let's take a closer look at how the new application works, where to find it, and more.

Rockstar Games releases new easy-to-access License Plate Creator app for GTA Online

Rockstar Games has officially launched the License Plate Creator page, which can be accessed via web browsers available on smartphones and desktops. You can use the link from the aforementioned tweet to access it.

Here is what its home page looks like after you log in with your Rockstar Games Social Club account:

License Plate Creator home page (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can start designing new custom license plates by clicking on the New Order button. They can create up to 30 of those items, and each one will be registered on the website.

Upon clicking on the New Order button, you will be directed to a new page where you will be able to select custom plate backgrounds and alter the text on them. There are two viewing modes available on this screen:

Plate View

Car View

The first option only displays the license plate on the screen. The latter shows what it will look like on an in-game vehicle. Here is what the Car View option looks like on the website:

Car View option on the License Plate Creator website (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once satisfied with its design, click on the Next button right under the Plate Background options. This will open up a drop list containing some of your most recently used vehicles in GTA Online.

Select whichever car you want to apply the license plate to and click on the Place Order button below. Subsequently, you will receive a notification in Grand Theft Auto Online asking you to drop by Los Santos Customs to fulfill the order.

Note: It is mandatory to be logged into a GTA Online session before an order can be placed.

License Plate order processing (Image via YouTube/TGG)

Upon driving into Los Santos Customs with the car that the custom plate was designed for, players will be able to process the order. The first one will be free. This was also seen in the discontinued iFruit app, where the initial license plate design was free, with the following ones costing $100,000 each.

