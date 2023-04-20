5 best GTA Online vehicles from Los Santos Drug Wars update, ranked

Every GTA Online update brings a selection of new vehicles to the game. As part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, Rockstar Games introduced the following vehicles to the title at regular intervals:

Declasse Tulip M-100 (Muscle)

Declasse Tahoma Coupe (Muscle)

Toundra Panthere (Sports)

Weeny Issi Rally (Rally)

Zirconium Journey II (Vans)

Classique Broadway (Muscle)

BF Surfer Custom (Vans)

Overflod Entity MT (Super)

MTL Brickade 6x6 (Acid Lab)

Manchez Scout C (Motorcycle)

Ocelot Virtue (Supercar)

Karin Boor (Off Road)

Willar Eudora (Muscle)

Karin Hotring Everon (Sports)

With the addition of Karin Boor in the latest GTA Online update, all of the aforementioned vehicles have now seen the light of day in Los Santos. Given the number of options, players can easily get overwhelmed when deciding which to purchase.

Note: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking the Karin Hotring Everon and 4 other great GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars vehicles

5) Classique Broadway

The Classique Broadway was added to GTA Online on February 9, 2023, and quickly garnered a lot of attention due to its vintage design. The Muscle Car is based on the real-life Oldsmobile Series 66 (1947) and previously appeared in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

The in-game website Luxury Motorsport lists the Classique Broadway for $925,000, but its performance does not justify the price tag. This is mostly due to its slow top speed of 100.00 mph or 160.93 km/h. However, it has a special feature where two players can hang outside on either side, which makes it quite unique.

4) Karin Hotring Everon

The Karin Hotring Everon is one of the many Sports Cars in GTA Online. It was added to the game on March 9, 2023. Its design is inspired by the real-life Toyota Tundra TRD Pro NASCAR (2022).

One of the defining features of the Hotring Everon is its top speed of 125.75 mph or 202.37 km/h, which can give players an edge in races. While its base price on Southern San Andreas Super Autos is $1,790,000, there is also a Trade Price of $1,342,500 available. This combination of speed and affordability makes it one of the best cars from the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

3) Overflod Entity MT

The Overflod Entity MT falls under the Super Cars category in GTA Online. It has a sleek and stylish design inspired by the real-life car Koenigsegg Jesko (2021). Players can purchase the vehicle from Legendary Motorsport for a sum of $2,355,000.

While the Overflod Entity MT is already very fast, with a base top speed of 131.25 mph or 211.23 km/h, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users can apply HSW upgrades to it. By installing HSW performance upgrades for $850,000, the top speed of this vehicle reaches a blistering 150.50 mph or 242.21 km/h.

2) MTL Brickade 6x6

The MTL Brickade 6x6 is an armored vehicle in GTA Online. While it seems like a normal truck to a bystander, inside it is an Acid Lab through which players can make a lot of money. According to the game files, its top speed is 65.24 mph or 105.00 km/h, but it does not feel slow at all while driving.

Several ramming and fortification upgrades make the Brickade 6x6 a nightmare for its adversaries. Once its armor is upgraded to its maximum capacity, the vehicle can resist the following:

Homing Missiles - 48

RPG/ Grenades - 48

Explosive Rounds - 115

Tank Canon - 25

Anti-Aircraft Trailer Dual 20MM FLAK - 11

While the Brickade 6x6 can be bought for $1,450,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry, players can get it for free by completing all First Dose missions.

1) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is an Imani Tech Super Car in GTA Online. This means that players can install Missile Lock-On Jammers and Proximity Mines on it. They can also turn it into a Remote-Control car.

Upon completely upgrading its armor, the Ocelot Virtue can withstand the following:

Homing Missiles - 12

RPG/ Grenades - 12

Explosive Rounds - 28

Tank Canon - 6

Anti-Aircraft Trailer Dual 20MM FLAK - 2

Not only is the Ocelot Virtue highly resistant, but it is also super fast, with a top of 119.25 mph or 191.91 km/h. Paired with its lightning-fast acceleration, it is one of the quickest cars in the game.

Players can buy the vehicle from Legendary Motorsport for $2,235,000 or get it for free by completing all Last Dose missions.

