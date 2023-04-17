GTA Online Custom License Plates Creator: Release date, time & more

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online had a real-life application known as the iFruit app earlier. It had many features like Snapmatic and LifeInvader portals, Rockstar Games store, and a Chop the Dog mini-game. However, a major attribute was its custom license plate creator. Unfortunately, it was shut down prior to the release of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

Luckily, Rockstar Games announced that it will launch a fresh License Plate Creator this week. The new app will let players design custom vanity plates for their in-game rides once again. With that said, let's take a look at its release date, time, and all the information known.

All information about the upcoming License Plate Creator in GTA Online

According to Rockstar, the new License Plate Creator application will allow players to design up to 30 unique models. Once ordered, these vanity plates can be collected and attached to any car from any Los Santos Customs outlet in GTA Online.

If the License Plate Creator functions like its predecessor, the iFruit app, players will be able to choose different backdrops and color accents as well as change the text on it.

Rockstar Roundup @RSRoundup 6 months ago, the iFruit app was datamined, showing many unused license plates in the files. We could see some or all in #GTAOnline starting April 20 when the new License Plate Creator is Released 6 months ago, the iFruit app was datamined, showing many unused license plates in the files. We could see some or all in #GTAOnline starting April 20 when the new License Plate Creator is Released https://t.co/NghOURkYg4

Months ago, data miners revealed several unused license plate designs within the iFruit app's files. These designs were themed around various cities in the Grand Theft Auto universe. While it is speculated that they will be featured in the upcoming License Plate Creator, there is no confirmation for the same.

License Plate Creator release date and time

The License Plate Creator will release on April 20, 2023 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has confirmed that the new License Plate Creator app will be launched this week. Since the current GTA Online event week runs through April 19, 2023, we can expect the app to be released on April 20, 2023 as part of the new weekly update.

However, there has been no official announcement as far as its release time is concerned. Still, based on recent trends, we can speculate that it will take place between 2:00 am and 7:00 am Pacific Time. That is between 9:00 am and 2:00 pm GMT or 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm IST.

Once it is released, players will be able to access the web-based application through their smartphones or desktops.

Rockstar Games is also planning to introduce several other changes to the game along with the License Plate Creator. One of the most prominent is the vehicle price changes in GTA Online.

Starting April 27, 2023, the cost of many utility vehicles will be re-adjusted. While some like the Imponte Ruiner 2000 will get cheaper, others like the Pegassi Oppressor MK II will see a major price hike.

