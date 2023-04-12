Is GTA 6 canceled: Everything happened with Rockstar's next major title so far

To this day, Rockstar Games hasn't made a single announcement regarding the release date of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6. The gaming community doesn't even know the official title of the highly anticipated sequel. Such an eerie silence surrounding the game made fans wonder if the game was canceled or if it even existed. To the delight of gamers, GTA 6 has not been canceled and is well under development.

While there has been no official confirmation of any sort, the upcoming game has been the constant talk of the town due to several insider reveals, in-game teases, and unfortunate video leaks. With that said, let's take a closer look at everything that has happened with Rockstar's next major title so far.

Everything that we know about GTA 6 so far

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

Rockstar Games was compelled to announce the existence of a Grand Theft Auto sequel in February 2022 due to persistent fan inquiries. While no further details regarding the game were revealed, this was the first time Grand Theft Auto 6 was mentioned officially.

Following that, Rockstar experienced an unexpected network intrusion in September 2022. This has led to no less than 90 video clips of the unfinished game being leaked on countless social media websites.

While Rockstar was quick with their response, the majority of the world already had an unofficial first look at the game by then. On Twitter the next day, Rockstar acknowledged the leak's validity and stated that they would showcase the game when it was ready.

Earlier this year, Take-Two Interactive's (Rockstar Games' parent company) CEO, Strauss Zelnick, spoke about how the leaks had an emotional impact on the developers. However, he also disclosed that the event had no effect on the game's production.

Rockstar Insider predicts the sequel's announcement

Tez2 predicting Grand Theft Auto 6's announcement (Image via YouTube/MrBossFTW)

In the absence of official confirmation, data miners and insiders like Tez2 have become very popular within the community. In March 2023, Tez2 expressed the possibility of Grand Theft Auto 6 being teased in GTA Online on its 10-year anniversary.

The likelihood of it happening seems pretty high since numerous teases hinting towards the sequel have already been spotted in Grand Theft Auto Online's most recent DLC, Los Santos Drug Wars.

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3 Every official GTA 6 teaser Rockstar has given us so far:



- Floridian or South American city skyline on taxi shirt

- Miami helicopter in Christmas video

- Remade eCola logo (seen in September leaks)

- Vice City Metro Mule livery

- Vice City Mambas livery Every official GTA 6 teaser Rockstar has given us so far:- Floridian or South American city skyline on taxi shirt- Miami helicopter in Christmas video- Remade eCola logo (seen in September leaks)- Vice City Metro Mule livery- Vice City Mambas livery https://t.co/t6OInDQHfu

The addition of these items was linked to GTA 6 as the leaked development videos pointed towards the game being possibly set in Vice City.

We still don't have a timeline regarding the release of Grand Theft Auto 6. However, a prominent gaming industry insider, Tom Henderson, recently speculated that it could take place between Holiday 2024 and early 2025. He also stated that GTA 6 will most likely be limited to current-gen consoles and PCs.

Poll : When do you expect GTA 6 to be released? 2024 2025 0 votes