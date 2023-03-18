Top 5 cars for completing Last Dose missions in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update

On March 16, 2023, the final update for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online was launched to tremendous fanfare. The Last Dose added five entirely new campaign missions, bringing the Los Santos Drug Wars chapter to a close. Players will have a blast going through these five action-packed tasks. These can, however, be difficult to complete without the proper equipment.

While they all involve a gunfight with Dr. Isiah Friedlander's henchmen, they also demand that players get from one place to the other as quickly as possible. GTA Online has several cars that can make these chores a breeze, much to everyone's joy.

Weevil Custom and four other valuable cars to do Last Dose missions in GTA Online

5) Weevil Custom

The Weevil Custom is an upgraded variant of the BF Weevil base model. The muscle car was added to GTA Online via the Criminal Enterprises update in late 2022. To gain access to this vehicle, players must purchase and upgrade the BF Weevil to the Weevil Custom from Benny's Original Motor Works.

Clocking in at a top speed of 137.50 mph or 221.28 km/h is one of the fastest vehicles available in the game. It can rapidly take players to all the hideouts needed to be investigated in the second mission of The Last Dose, Unusual Suspects.

However, the total cost of buying the Weevil base model and then upgrading it to the Weevil customs is $1,850,000, which is not justified by other factors beyond its great speed.

4) Ocelot Pariah

If speed is the need, the Ocelot Pariah is one of the best options in GTA Online. Once again, this car can be used to complete The Last Dose second mission, where players have to drive to different locations across Los Santos.

It has a fantastic top speed of 136.00 mph or 218.87 km/h, making it marginally slower than the Weevil Custom. Yet, the Ocelot Pariah has the upper hand since it is less expensive than the Weevil Custom at $1,420,000 at Legendary Motorsport and has superior handling.

3) Declasse Impaler

Declasse Impaler was added to GTA Online way back in December 2018. It is an armored Muscle Car that can also be weaponized. Like the Weevil Custom, it is also a custom car, the base model for which needs to be bought for $331,835 from the Arena War and then upgraded for an additional cost of $1,209,500 from the Arena Workshop.

Once upgraded, the Declasse Impaler will boast a top speed of 130.00 mph or 209.21 km/h and bulletproof windows that provide extra protection from enemies. Bringing forth a combination of both speed and security, the Declasse Impaler is one of the greatest options for The Last Dose update missions.

2) Karin Kuruma (Armored)

Karin Kuruma is based on the real-life cars Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X and the 2015 Subaru WRX STi. While it doesn't have great top speed, clocking in at just 109.75 mph or 176.63 km/h, the armored variant provides excellent safety.

With a price tag of just $698,250 in Southern S.A. Super Autos and a Trade Price of $525,000, the armored Kuruma has bulletproof windows on all sides.

Hence, to complete the fourth Last Dose update mission, Checking In, in which they are immediately embroiled in a gunfight upon arriving at the rehab clinic, players won't even have to step out. Sitting comfortably inside, Dr. Friedlander's goons can be taken out with ease while they fire at the Kuruma in a futile effort.

1) Annis ZR380

Annis ZR380 is an armored car that takes four Homing missiles to be destroyed. Window plates can also be added to it at the Arena Workshop. Players can put the ZR380 to great use when a mission requires them to go from one location to another or when Friedlander's henchmen confront them.

The Annis ZR380 clocks in at a whopping top speed of 140.50 mph or 226.11 km/h. Besides its one downside, the hefty price tag of $2,138,640 in the Arena War, there is also the availability of a Trade Price of $1,608,000. The ZR380 alone can serve all purposes in every single one of The Last Dose missions.

Once all five Last Dose missions are completed, GTA players get the Ocelot Virtue for free.

Poll : Did you like The Last Dose missions? Yes No 0 votes