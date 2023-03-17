How can GTA Online players activate the new Last Dose story missions after the latest update?

The highly anticipated Last Dose update for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's long-running Los Santos Drug Wars DLC went live yesterday at around 3:00 pm IST on all applicable platforms. Fans eagerly flocked to the game on whatever gaming system they owned, be it the PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S or PC to experience the conclusive chapter of the popular GTA Online DLC that started with the last Winter DLC in December 2022.

In total, there are five campaign missions in The Last Dose update, which will put the Fooliganz and players up against a returning Dr. Isiah Friedlander and his narcotics corporation, FriedMind Therapeutics. With that being said, let's look at how players can access all of the five story missions in GTA Online's latest update.

How to unlock all five campaign missions of GTA Online's The Last Dose DLC update

- This is an Intervention

- Unusual Suspects

- FriedMind

- Checking In

- BDKD

This time around, the update isn't very large in size, unlike its predecessor, The First Dose update, which was released in December last year. The catch here is that all of the missions and content were already added to the game with the Winter DLC download and were unlocked by Rockstar Games yesterday at their planned release time.

Nevertheless, interested players must ensure that their game is updated to the latest patch on their respective platforms. For console players, the latest patch was released on December 13, 2022 while PC players must update the game to the latest Security Patch update that was released on February 1, 2023.

Alongside this, it's necessary to complete all six of The First Dose missions, following which The Last Dose missions will automatically become available in GTA Online. For those who haven't done so, they can head to the big yellow 'R' on their map at Ace Liquor in the Blaine County region to start off The First Dose missions.

This icon will first appear after Ron calls and invites you to Ace Liquor. Considering that this will happen automatically in GTA Online, nothing else is required to trigger the phone call.

After finishing up with The First Dose missions and establishing the new Acid Lab business, players must wait for another phone call from Dax inviting them to the Freakshop. This will usually be triggered around 10 to 15 minutes after completing The First Dose mission and will be marked with a big yellow "D" outside the Freakshop.

FriedMind Therapeutics livery on the Ocelot Virtue (Image via Rockstar Games)

There will be a yellow mission marker outside the Freakshop that you must step in if you're interested in starting The Last Dose update's first mission, This is an Intervention. After each mission, Dax will call you to trigger the next one. Once all five are done, The Last Dose saga will finally come to an end and you'll be rewarded with a free Imani Tech supercar, the Ocelot Virtue, with a special FriedMind Therapeutics livery.

