GTA Online set to shake things up by implementing various changes in the coming weeks

Rockstar Games will be introducing significant changes to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online in the coming weeks, including the re-adjustment of several in-game vehicles' prices later this month. Furthermore, the developers have stated that in response to persistent feedback from their player base, various in-game aircraft will be re-balanced in the near future.

The majority of these changes were expected, as fans have been rather vocal about the game's problems for a long time now. Additionally, the highly anticipated License Plate Creator mechanic will be introduced in the game with next week's update. With that said, let's take a closer look at all of the upcoming changes in GTA Online.

All changes coming to GTA Online in the next few weeks

On April 27, 2023, several GTA Online vehicles will have their prices readjusted. Cars like the Imponte Ruiner 2000 and the Ocelot Stromberg will become cheaper and more accessible to players.

At the same time, popular vehicles like the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II will become significantly more expensive. Currently, these are the re-evaluated price tags for multiple vehicles in the game:

Brute Armored Boxville - $1,300,000

Buckingham Akula - $4,500,000

Declasse Granger 3600LX - $2,000,000

Declasse Scramjet - $4,000,000

Dewbauchee Champion - $3,750,000

Imponte Ruiner 2000 - $3,750,000

HVY Chernoborg -$1,500,000

Imponte Deluxo - $5,750,000

Mammoth Thruster - $2,500,000

Ocelot Stromberg - $2,500,000

Pegassi Opressor - $2,750,000

Pegassi Opressor Mk II - $8,000,000

Pegassi Toreador - $4,250,000

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus - $4,500,000

RM-10 Bombushka - $4,750,000

Clearly, the most significant price change on this list is undoubtedly that of the Oppressor Mk II. There have been numerous fan complaints about the vehicle's overpowered abilities. While Rockstar hasn't nerfed the hoverbike itself, an astonishingly high price tag of eight million will push it beyond the reach of most players.

Those who wish to own one or more of these vehicles will have to take advantage of the current CEO and Bodyguard/Associate work payout bonuses in GTA Online. These will remain available until April 19, 2023 and will aid in gathering sufficient funds.

New License Plate Creator

Rockstar Roundup @RSRoundup 6 months ago, the iFruit app was datamined, showing many unused license plates in the files. We could see some or all in #GTAOnline starting April 20 when the new License Plate Creator is Released 6 months ago, the iFruit app was datamined, showing many unused license plates in the files. We could see some or all in #GTAOnline starting April 20 when the new License Plate Creator is Released https://t.co/NghOURkYg4

The upcoming GTA Online weekly update will introduce a web-based License Plate Creator to the game. This interesting mechanic will allow players to create up to 30 custom license plates online, which will then be delivered to them.

It will have its own website that players can access using their in-game Mobile Phones or a desktop. Interestingly, a few custom plate designs have been datamined recently and are speculated to be included in the upcoming update.

In addition to these changes, Rockstar Games has mentioned that they will be tweaking the difficulty levels and payouts of certain missions to improve the game's overall experience. The most recent notable changes of this sort were the re-balanced First Dose mission, Fatal Incursion's difficulty, and the permanent 25% payout increase from all The Last Dose update missions.

Poll : Are you excited about the new License Plate Creator? Yes No 0 votes