Huge CEO, Bodyguard, and Associate bonuses in GTA Online this event week (April 13 - April 19, 2023)

As part of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's new event week, Rockstar Games offers bonus payouts on several missions and quests related to CEO businesses and Bodyguard/Associate work. These bonus rewards include Special Cargo Sell missions, Business Battles, and Bodyguard/Associate work, lasting through April 19, 2023.

Players will have to own one or more businesses to take advantage of this temporary payout increase. Even without the incentives, these businesses are highly profitable. Thus, it is a great time to invest in GTA Online businesses and reap the benefits while they last.

All bonus rewards offered for CEO, Bodyguard, and Associate work in GTA Online's new event week (April 13 - April 19, 2023)

With the release of a new weekly update in GTA Online, players can now earn the following bonuses through April 19, 2023:

Completing Special Cargo Sell missions: 1.5 times money and RP

1.5 times money and RP Business Battles: Double money and RP

Double money and RP Bodyguard and/or Associate work: Triple money

Players must own one or more Warehouses in GTA Online to complete the Special Cargo Sell missions. In order to buy a Warehouse, players will initially need to purchase an Organization that can be bought from the in-game website, Dynasty 8 Executive.

Once they own an organization and register themselves as a CEO, they can use the computer in their office to buy a Warehouse. A player can own a maximum of five unique Warehouses. Each can have a different capacity and can be priced accordingly. Players can then steal and store cargo in them, which can be sold for higher prices.

Business Battles

Business Battles is a freemode event where players compete to steal various types of cargo for their Nightclub warehouse. There are a total of 12 Business Battle missions in the game:

Assassination

Assault

Car Meet

Joyrider

Merryweather Drop

Parking Garage

Pick-Up

Police Station

Vehicle Export

Aircraft Carrier Assault

Factory Raid

UFO Battle

Bodyguard/ Associate

Players can work as Bodyguards or Associates upon being contacted by a CEO/ VIP or selecting the "Looking for Work" option in the Interaction Menu. Once hired, they earn $5,000 every 15 minutes.

With triple money on offer, players can earn a great amount of money by doing relatively simple work this entire week.

