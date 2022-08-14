How to buy a Special Cargo Warehouse in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

In GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, Special Cargo Warehouses generate a reliable source of income for players. This property may not be passive income by any means, but hard work does pay off in the end. Players could potentially earn millions if they play their cards right. With that being said, they have to spend money to make some revenue.

Special Cargo Warehouses will have a 30% discount until August 17, so players need to strongly consider buying this property if they haven't already. GTA Online Criminal Enterprises has introduced several new features that make special cargo quite convenient.

Special Cargo Warehouses will pay off in the long run for GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

How does it work?

Players can buy as much special cargo as their current warehouse can hold. Furthermore, they can sell them anytime they want, but there is always a great risk of losing that cargo. Griefers might sometimes camp near a warehouse and destroy the crates right before they arrive.

Thankfully, special cargo missions can now be done in solo lobbies, so players no longer have to worry about griefers ruining their day. This makes the missions that much easier. In that regard, GTA Online Criminal Enterprises really did enhance the gameplay experience in the summer update.

Players first need to meet certain requirements

Before a player can own a warehouse, they need to meet certain standards. Players will first need to become a CEO and run an Executive Office.

The property is available from the Dynasty 8 Executive website, so players can choose between four different locations. However, it's a very costly investment, since the prices will range from one to four million dollars.

Once that is taken care of, players can access the executive terminal inside the main office. This is where they can login to their SecuroServ network and buy the warehouses. Now is where the real fun begins in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, as players can make a lot of money with this business.

There are three warehouse sizes in total

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises offers three different types of warehouses. Depending on their size, they can hold a specific amount of crates, which the players need to buy and sell to make their money. Here's a look at their overall storage capacity:

Small - 16 crates

Medium - 42 crates

Large - 111 crates

Whenever players look at the map to find their warehouses, their size is based on the color of their icons: Green indicates small, yellow designates medium, and red specifies large. The offices will also be presented with the color purple in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

Players should also consider the location

CEOs need to consider the close proximity of these warehouses to their current location, since they will spend a lot of time driving back and forth. Regardless of the warehouse, they need to be convenient for the player.

For example, Pacific Bait Storage is located on Elysian Island. However, unless the player is using a flying vehicle, it's very difficult to get through the winding highway roads. By comparison, the West Vinewood Backlot is right in the heart of Los Santos, so it's a lot easier to access from anywhere.

