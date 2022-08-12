GTA Online discounts for August 11-17 after Criminal Enterprises update

GTA Online players can save anywhere from 30-60% with this week's discounts. From August 11 until August 17, players can find great deals everywhere they look.

The Criminal Enterprises update continues to bring focus to Bunkers and Warehouses. Both properties will go on sale for the rest of the week.

In the meantime, GTA Online players can also look for fancy new rides. The vehicle discounts for this week are centered around classy-looking cars. Remember, these limited-time offers will only last until August 17.

GTA Online offers discounts on cars, military convoys, motorcycles, and miscellaneous items

Rockstar Games already knows that GTA Online players will be looking forward to specific discounts, namely the ones within the 50-60% range. Their Newswire page features the following vehicle discounts:

Last but not least, GTA Online players can save on these miscellaneous items:

Ammo : 30% off

: 30% off Special Cargo Warehouses : 30% off

: 30% off Bunkers : 40% off

: 40% off Loungewear: 50% off

The Criminal Enterprises update introduced several useful features, such as the ability to purchase max ammo and run special cargo missions in private sessions. These special discounts reflect those changes.

How much can players save on the vehicles?

It's a good idea to compare and contrast the original prices with the discounted ones. Here's what GTA Online players will save on the featured vehicles:

The Pfister 811 now costs $567,500 instead of $1,135,000, saving players $567,500

now costs $567,500 instead of $1,135,000, saving players The Grotti Carbonizzare now costs $78,000 instead of $195,000, saving players $117,000

This is also what they will save with the rest of the selection:

The Ocelot Penetrator : now costs $616,000 instead of $880,000, saving players $264,000

: now costs $616,000 instead of $880,000, saving players The Progen Itali GTB now costs $832,300 instead of $1,189,000, saving players $356,700

now costs $832,300 instead of $1,189,000, saving players The Enus Windsor Drop now costs $540,000 instead of $900,000, saving players $360,000

now costs $540,000 instead of $900,000, saving players The HVY Brickade now costs $666,000 instead of $1,110,000, saving players $444,000

now costs $666,000 instead of $1,110,000, saving players The Vapid Imperator (Arena) now costs $1,370,964 instead of $2,284,940, saving players $913,976

now costs $1,370,964 instead of $2,284,940, saving players The Progen T20 now costs $1,320,000 instead of $2,200,000, saving players $880,000

now costs $1,320,000 instead of $2,200,000, saving players The Vapid FMJ now costs $1,050,000 instead of $1,750,000, saving players $700,000

now costs $1,050,000 instead of $1,750,000, saving players The Enus Cognoscenti now costs $152,400 instead of $254,000, saving players $101,600

now costs $152,400 instead of $254,000, saving players The Shitzu Defiler now costs $206,000 instead of $412,000, saving players $206,000

now costs $206,000 instead of $412,000, saving players The Enus Super Diamond now costs $125,000 instead of $250,000, saving players $125,000

If any of the above vehicles look interesting, GTA Online players should consider buying them this week. There is more than enough time left. Remember, the deadline for these discounts is August 17.

Where to find all these products

Here's where GTA Online players can find the featured vehicles for this week's update:

Pfister 811 : Visit the Legendary Motorsport website

: Visit the Legendary Motorsport website Grotti Carbonizzare: Visit the Legendary Motorsport website

Here are the rest of the vehicles, in case GTA Online players are interested:

Ocelot Penetrator : Visit the Legendary Motorsport website

: Visit the Legendary Motorsport website Progen Itali GTB : Head over to Benny's Original Motor Works

: Head over to Benny's Original Motor Works Enus Windsor Drop: Visit the Legendary Motorsport website

Visit the Legendary Motorsport website HVY Brickade : Visit the Warstock Cache and Carry website

: Visit the Warstock Cache and Carry website Vapid Imperator (Arena) : Visit the Arena War website

: Visit the Arena War website Progen T20 : Visit the Legendary Motorsport website

: Visit the Legendary Motorsport website Vapid FMJ : Visit the Legendary Motorsport website

: Visit the Legendary Motorsport website Enus Cognoscenti : Visit the Legendary Motorsport website

: Visit the Legendary Motorsport website Shitzu Defiler : Visit the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website

: Visit the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website Enus Super Diamond: Visit the Legendary Motorsport website

Finally, here are the miscellaneous discounts for ammo, clothing, and properties:

Ammo : Visit Ammu-Nation or purchase ammo during the job selection screen

: Visit Ammu-Nation or purchase ammo during the job selection screen Special Cargo Warehouses : Buy the office and visit SecuroServ Special Cargo Network

: Buy the office and visit SecuroServ Special Cargo Network Bunkers : Visit the Maze Bank Foreclosures website

: Visit the Maze Bank Foreclosures website Loungewear: Go to any clothing store and look browse through the selection

GTA Online players can easily pull up their phones and find these websites.

