How do GTA Online players activate Criminal Enterprises DLC?

Many GTA Online players are new to the game or have come back after a long time because the Criminal Enterprises DLC was released. Because of this, many players might not know how to start playing everything this update provides after they download it.

While many will eventually find the trigger when they start the game, there is a high possibility that they might not recognize what the actual trigger is or discern the new content it has introduced to GTA Online.

This article will provide information on how players can start engaging with the new Criminal Enterprises update in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

The Criminal Enterprises update will start automatically in GTA Online

As the aforementioned video suggests, once players have downloaded the new update, they just need to wait for a phone call from Agent ULP. He will tell them about the new Contact Mission that this update has introduced in the game, called Operation Paper Trail.

Players just need to go to the IAA headquarters, which they can do by going to the letter "U" on their map. From there, they will be able to start this new contact mission.

In this contact mission, the player is employed as an IAA field agent to investigate the local petrochemical magnates, the Duggan Petrochemical Family, to discover if they are the unseen hand driving soaring oil prices. It consists of six missions, which can be replayed after completing the last mission via the Jobs Menu.

Other ways of starting the Criminal Enterprises update

The Criminal Enterprises update is a pretty massive update that has come in a while for Grand Theft Auto Online. Thus, it has introduced many different new ways for the players to indulge themselves, especially if they already have criminal careers.

So, if players want to start new Executive office jobs that this update has bought with it, they can talk to their new executive assistant Lupe and get two new Steal Source missions for GTA$ 7,500.

Players can start two of the new Clubhouse Contract missions provided by Malc after players have purchased a club. The two new missions are called "Hit the Roof" and "Life and Deathbikes." Additionally, there is also the new "Bar Resupply" mission that they can complete as well.

If players own a Nightclub, they can trigger new missions just by doing random activities such as throwing customers out of their club. Furthermore, they can contact Yohan Blair for new Nightclub goods missions.

They can also contact Agent 14 to initiate a new Bunker Research mission, request transportation, and check their Research level.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



rsg.ms/3f7d911 This week’s update increases GTA$ payouts across a range of activities in GTA Online. These changes aim to reward players of all experience levels for their time – regardless of what they choose to play. This week’s update increases GTA$ payouts across a range of activities in GTA Online. These changes aim to reward players of all experience levels for their time – regardless of what they choose to play.rsg.ms/3f7d911 https://t.co/M83aYKgUyf

Criminal Enterprises update will also make various adjustments to the economy. These include permanent increases to Race and Adversary Mode rewards, higher payouts for original heists, the Doomsday heist, larger payouts for Bodyguards, Associates, MC Members, and more.

Hence, if players are also engaged in these activities in Grand Theft Auto Online, they would have technically started the Criminal Enterprises update already.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far