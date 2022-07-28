GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update: All Nightclub Management jobs detailed

GTA Online's Nightclub Management missions were first added as part of the After Hours update and then extended with the recent Criminal Enterprises update.

This latest expansion to GTA Online's nightclub business has also brought four new missions to Nightclub Management. While players can normally start two of these missions, the other two nightclub club missions will be randomly activated.

Everything players need to know about starting nightclub missions following The Criminal Enterprises update is covered in this article.

Exploring all of the Nightclub Management jobs for GTA Online

Overview

Access to management computers on office and warehouse floors is granted after the GTA Online player's nightclub has been initially set up. Players must regularly manage the nightclub in order to boost and sustain its popularity.

The Promote Club activities can be carried out by the player in any session type, unlike most other commercial activities, which are only allowed in public lobbies.

While not at the club, GTA Online players may also get a series of club promotion missions via a phone call from English Dave by selecting the Promote Club option on the computer. They can also get jobs directly from Tony Prince or Lazlow Jones.

All Nightclub Management jobs in GTA Online

English Dave

Collect friends — Players' job in this mission is to use a helicopter to transport the DJ's buddies to the club.

Players' job in this mission is to use a helicopter to transport the DJ's buddies to the club. Recover the vinyl — The goal of this mission is for players to retrieve DJ's stolen record.

The goal of this mission is for players to retrieve DJ's stolen record. Rescue the friends — By saving the DJ's pals from danger, this mission continues the work of the previous companions.

By saving the DJ's pals from danger, this mission continues the work of the previous companions. Steal equipment — The player's final task is to get new equipment for the DJ and his booth.

Lazlow Jones

Collect VIPs — The player is instructed by Lazlow to fetch two of his high-profile pals and bring them to the club.

The player is instructed by Lazlow to fetch two of his high-profile pals and bring them to the club. Collect celebrity — In order to complete this objective, the player must locate two celebrities in various areas and bring them both to the club.

In order to complete this objective, the player must locate two celebrities in various areas and bring them both to the club. Locate celebrity — Players must find the celebrity that Lazlow will give them a lead on in this task.

Players must find the celebrity that Lazlow will give them a lead on in this task. Rescue celebrity — Finding a celebrity who is being jailed and protecting them from it is the ultimate objective of Lazlow's final job.

Tony Prince

Place posters — Tony asks the player to use posters for advertising the club.

Tony asks the player to use posters for advertising the club. Air-drop flyers — Players in this assignment must use Tony's Buzzard to fly to a number of places shown on the map.

Players in this assignment must use Tony's Buzzard to fly to a number of places shown on the map. Deliver supplies — The players' goal in this mission is to return supplies to the club.

The players' goal in this mission is to return supplies to the club. Recover supplies — It appears that Tony's supplies have been stolen and players need to get those supplies back in 20 minutes.

It appears that Tony's supplies have been stolen and players need to get those supplies back in 20 minutes. Collect clubbers — In contrast to previous missions, which required players to gather celebrities or NPC friends, this one requires them to kidnap patrons and other clubgoers from competitor establishments all throughout the city.

In contrast to previous missions, which required players to gather celebrities or NPC friends, this one requires them to kidnap patrons and other clubgoers from competitor establishments all throughout the city. Play music from a blimp — Tony now asks the player to help him promote the DJ by broadcasting his music through a blimp.

Tony now asks the player to help him promote the DJ by broadcasting his music through a blimp. Destroy rival supplies — To properly finish this assignment, players must take down a total of four Benson supply trucks in 20 minutes.

To properly finish this assignment, players must take down a total of four Benson supply trucks in 20 minutes. Smash vehicles — The player's final mission from Tony is to frighten away some real estate investors who want to take advantage of the attention that Tony's club has attracted to the area.

New Nightclub missions

GTA Online Players can also now get in touch with Yohan Blair to begin the brand new "Nightclub Goods" objective. Additionally, players may get in touch with Tony Prince to initiate nightclub management assignments from any location, order a nightclub limousine for transportation, and assess their nightclub's popularity from a distance.

Along with these two GTA Online Nightclub Management missions that may start within the nightclub, players can complete two brand new Nightclub Management objectives that can start randomly by ejecting noisy customers or transporting intoxicated VIP customers to other places.

