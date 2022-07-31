GTA Online: How to purchase max ammo right away

Fortunately for players, GTA Online Criminal Enterprises has made it easier to stock up on weapon supplies.

A gun is only as good as the amount of ammo it carries, and one will likely find themselves in several combat situations. Whether it's a competitive match or a daring heist, their ammo is bound to run out. This means they have to run back and get some more.

With that being said, GTA Online Criminal Enterprises gives players a chance to purchase their ammo without ever going back to the store. All they need is their Interaction Menu.

GTA Online players should know how to buy ammo in a single go

Follow these simple directions

Before diving in, its important to note that GTA Online players cannot purchase ammo if they are lacking in funds. Anyways, they will need to perform the following actions:

Bring up the Interaction Menu

Scroll all the way down to "Inventory"

Go to where it says "Ammo" and stay on "Ammo Type"

and stay on "Ammo Type" Keep moving left until it says "All"

Go down and select "Full Ammo"

Just like that, one can restock their ammunition in no time. Of course, if a player is currently in a public lobby, they need to be careful when pulling up the menu, as opponents could potentially strike them down.

The overall cost also depends on how much ammo is already spent. Explosive rounds are typically the most expensive in the game. However, they are most likely to run out since their ammo capacity is usually low.

The previous methods were inconvenient

Prior to the latest update, GTA Online players had to pay frequent visits to Ammu-Nation. Alternatively, they could also load up a random job and buy the ammo from the menu screen. Either way, these methods consume quite a bit of time, which often disrupts the gameplay flow.

Another issue with going to Ammu-Nation was dealing with potential griefers. There was nothing stopping them from entering the store and blowing up the players, especially if they were hidden by going off the radar.

At the very least, GTA Online Criminal Enterprises addresses these concerns. Players can now buy max ammo without having to leave the confines of their safehouse. Better yet, private sessions are more viable now.

The Interaction Menu can be a real lifesaver

GTA Online players should always keep their pulse on the Interaction Menu. Not only can they purchase max ammo, they also have access to protective armor.

However, keep in mind that snacks and body vests must already be in stock. Unlike ammo, snacks can only be replenished from convenience stores and executive offices. Meanwhile, armor can be purchased from a local Ammu-Nation.

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises is best described by the word "convenient." The game brings several improvements to how players can manage their ammo. As long as one has enough money, they can buy as much ammo as they want.

