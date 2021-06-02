How to get explosive sniper rounds in GTA Online

In GTA Online's unforgiving environment filled with Toreadors and Oppressors, players must arm themselves with an essential add-on that levels the playing field, explosive rounds.

Available as ammunition for Shotguns and Snipers, explosive rounds do precisely what is mentioned on the box; they explode on impact. So for players looking to deal with a pesky Oppressor griefer while on the ground, here's how to get explosive rounds.

Everything players need to know about explosive rounds in GTA Online

The following prerequisites are a must if players are to get explosive rounds in GTA Online:

Bunker

Heavy Sniper converted to Mk.2

Weapon's Workshop

Once the prerequisites are in place, players must assign their bunker staff to research only. After researching a bunch of upgrades, players will eventually unlock the "Explosive Rounds" upgrade.

To apply explosive rounds to a gun, players must purchase the magazine for $115,450 and use it in their Heavy Sniper Mk.2. Explosive Rounds are also available for the Pump Shotgun and are marked as Explosive Slugs and require an investment of $145,850.

Explosive Rounds do have drawbacks, though, as players cannot switch between ammo types on the fly and are limited in the amount of ammo they can carry.

Here's how much ammo the Heavy Sniper Mk.2 and Pump Shotgun Mk.2 can carry in their magazine and in reserve.

Heavy Sniper Mk.2 - 4/36

Pump Shotgun Mk.2 - 8/32

Explosive rounds cannot be restocked at Ammu-Nation, and players must make their way to a Weapons Workshop that they own to restock on ammo. Explosive rounds are also significantly more expensive than regular rounds:

Heavy Sniper Mk.2 - 4 rounds for $1,450

Pump Shotgun Mk.2 - 8 slugs for $600

While a sizable investment for GTA Online players, explosive rounds can be a game-changer not just in freemode against griefers but can also act as a valuable tool in missions, making the destruction of targets seem effortless.

