5 best looking cars in GTA Online next gen

The primary motivation for owning cars in GTA Online is not based on how useful they are, but how cool they look. With hundreds of vehicles available, it is quite obvious that collecting cars is a popular reason for playing the game.

This article looks at some of the most visually attractive cars from the game. The list considers the latest roster of vehicles from the updated PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S version of the game.

Some of the most visually appealing cars in GTA Online after the March upgrade

5) Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

The militarized variant of the regular Patriot was something that GTA Online players have been waiting for a long time. The iconic Patriot has always been based on the Humvee, and was available as a military vehicle throughout the series.

The HD Universe, however, reintroduced the Patriot as an ordinary civilian SUV. This finally changed with the introduction of the Mil-Spec Patriot as part of The Contract DLC. This car is currently one of the best armored vehicles in the game, especially due to its Agency upgrades.

Players can get this weaponized vehicle from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $1,710,000. It can be installed with a Missile Lock-on Jammer, two driver-operated front-facing machine guns, and Slick Proximity Mines.

4) Vapid Dominator GTX

Choosing between the Dominator GTT and GTX can be a hard choice, but the GTX won the spot due to its original and unique design. The Dominator GTX is a modern muscle car with sporty looks that is based on several popular real-life vehicles.

Its inspirations include the 2015 Ford Mustang, the 7th-generation Dodge Charger, the 2016 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, and the Ford Mustang GTT. It almost resembles a muscle car that is attempting to transition into the Sports category. This is why the GTX can attract the attention of any car enthusiast, whether they're a fan of muscle cars or not.

The Dominator GTX can be owned for just $725,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Its top speed is quite disappointing, but it makes up with its handling, which is very similar to that of a tuner car. This makes the GTX the easiest muscle car to drive in GTA Online.

3) Dinka Jester RR

The Dinka Jester RR is the most modern looking car from the Los Santos Tuners DLC. This is because it is based on the Toyota Supra MK5, a modern sports car. This is unlike most other cars from the DLC, which are based on classic JDM models.

In fact, most fans consider it to look much better than the real-life Supra MK5, which has divided the fanbase with its controversial design elements. This car is also the fastest one from the DLC, with a top speed of 125 mph. Players can buy it from Legendary Motorsport for $1,970,000.

2) Grotti Turismo Classic

The Turismo Classic is perhaps one of the most visually aesthetic car from the Sports Classics category. It is available from Legendary Motorsport for $705,000, and can also be upgraded at Hao's Special Works.

This auto shop, which is exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players, allows them to upgrade the car's performance significantly.

The Turismo Classic is based on iconic Ferrari cars from the 80s like the F40 and the Testarossa. This is the main reason why GTA Online players and fans of retro cars love this one.

1) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

The Pegassi Ignus is undoubtedly one of the best looking sports cars ever released in GTA Online. Its sporty and futuristic look does not look over-the-top, and complements its excellent performance.

The Weaponized variant features some improvements to its design, which most players agree looks even better.

As an HSW vehicle, it also gets access to unique upgrades, both cosmetic and performance-enhancing. The car is mostly based on the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, with design elements inspired by other popular supercars.

Players can buy the Weaponized Ignus from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,245,000. Although it's one of the most expensive vehicles in GTA Online, the HSW upgrades and attractive design make it worth it.

Honorable mentions:

Some of the cars listed below are also quite attractive and are considered fan favorites by a large number of players.

Dewbauchee Champion

Elegy Retro Custom

Imponte Duke O'Death

Declasse Mamba

Pegassi Infernus Classic

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul