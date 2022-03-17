GTA Online Next-gen: Pegassi Weaponized Ignus HSW upgrades, performance and more

GTA Online Next-gen is currently out on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with gamers everywhere definitely loving the new visual enhancements and QOL changes. More importantly, the five new and exclusive cars along with Hao's Special Works (HSW) have quickly become fan favorites.

Interestingly, one of the new and exclusive cars is a weaponized supercar, the Pegassi Weaponized Ignus. It is the very first weaponized supercar in the game and is currently allowed in races as well. The article below will reveal more about this revolutionary new vehicle.

More about the Pegassi Weaponized Ignus in GTA Online Next-gen

The keyword when talking about this new car is certainly "weaponized." Obviously, supercars are great in GTA Online, but one with a mounted minigun is much better. The Pegassi Weaponized Ignus is one of five new exclusive vehicles added to the game on March 15, 2022.

This is the only car in the recent update that is being sold through Warstock Cache & Carry (due to it being weaponized) and can be purchased for a whopping $3.24 million. Replacing the rear engine window, the intimidating minigun comes with the car and cannot be removed, upgraded, or changed. The vehicle's weaponized variant also gets access to Missile Lock-on Jammers without Imani Tech and is currently the only vehicle in GTA Online capable of doing so.

The car's design elements are heavily inspired by the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37. Other minor inspirations also include famed cars such as the Rimac Nevera, BMW i8, and the Ferrari FXX-K.

HSW upgrade and performance

The base car without the HSW (Hao's Special Works) upgrades in GTA Online mirrors the normal Pegassi Ignus, performance-wise. However, interested gamers can apply the HSW upgrade which will cost them a hefty $500,000. This conversion alone will give the car an additional notch on the top speed bar and a little more than 2 notches on the acceleration bars. This upgrade will unlock:

HSW Brakes: $60,000

HSW Engine Tune: $60,000

HSW Stage 3 Turbo: $100,000

HSW Transmission: $50,000

HSW Suspension: $7,500

Missile Lock-on Jammer: Pre-installed with HSW Upgrade

When all the upgrades are installed, the Weaponized Ignus has a maxed-out top speed bar and nearly maxed-out acceleration bars. Furthermore, the top speed after all HSW upgrades is a mind-boggling 235.5 kmph (146.3 mph), making it the fastest supercar in the game. Although this car can be used in regular races, the HSW upgrades can be toggled on and off.

In terms of additional customization, the Weaponized Ignus does not get any new items apart from two HSW liveries.

Edited by Atul S