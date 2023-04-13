GTA Online weekly update for April 13-19, 2023 released

The latest GTA Online weekly update was released earlier today, adding a brand new vehicle and various money-making opportunities. With previous updates aimed at Bikers and Bunker owners, it’s now time for CEOs and Executives to step up as they can earn up to 3x GTA$ and RP this week. The Karin Boor off-road car has been added to the game as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip-feed content, giving car collectors a classic ride to grab without any time restrictions.
Racing enthusiasts can participate in one of the most entertaining game modes, the Tiny Racers, and earn double bonuses. Brand new showroom cars have arrived as well, along with fresh weekly discounts on select vehicles. There’s plenty to do this week in GTA Online and this article will share everything that players need to know about the latest weekly update.
Latest GTA Online weekly update is now live, providing a huge boost to Special Cargo businesses (April 13 to April 19)
New Vehicle
- Karin Boor
3x Cash and RP
- Associate, Bodyguard Salaries
2x Cash and RP
- Business Battles
- Tiny Racers
1.5x Cash and RP
- Special Cargo Sell Missions
The latest GTA Online update allows players to get a White Graphic Smoking Jacket for free by completing a Special Cargo Sale anytime this week.
Fresh batch of showroom cars is now available from today (April 13 to April 19)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- Ocelot Swinger
- Pegassi Tempesta
- Pegassi Reaper
- Übermacht Zion Classic
- Vapid Flash GT
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Coil Raiden
- Pegassi Zorrusso
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)
- Dewbauchee JB 700W
Prize Ride
- Obey 8F Drafter
Available Time Trials this week
- Time Trial – Lake Vinewood Estates
- RC Time Trial – Construction Site I
- HSW Time Trial – North Chumash
HSW Premium Test Ride (Xbox Series X/S and PS5)
- Hakuchou Drag HSW
New Test Track Vehicles
- Pfister Growler
- Albany V-STR
- Vulcar Warrener HKR
Complete list of new weekly discounts to claim throughout April 19, 2023
30% off
- Executive Offices, Garages, and Customizations
30% off (vehicles)
- Pegassi Zorrusso
- Pegassi Reaper
- Albany V-STR
Interested gamers can claim a Karin tee for free by purchasing the Karin Boor before April 26, 2023.
Along with these additions, various gameplay tweaks are coming to the game soon, along with a brand new GTA Online License Plate Creator. Rockstar Games will release an official Newswire to shed more light on the upcoming features in the near future.
Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing the game?
Yes
Not at all
0 votes