GTA Online weekly update for April 13-19, 2023 released

The latest GTA Online weekly update was released earlier today, adding a brand new vehicle and various money-making opportunities. With previous updates aimed at Bikers and Bunker owners, it’s now time for CEOs and Executives to step up as they can earn up to 3x GTA$ and RP this week. The Karin Boor off-road car has been added to the game as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip-feed content, giving car collectors a classic ride to grab without any time restrictions.

Racing enthusiasts can participate in one of the most entertaining game modes, the Tiny Racers, and earn double bonuses. Brand new showroom cars have arrived as well, along with fresh weekly discounts on select vehicles. There’s plenty to do this week in GTA Online and this article will share everything that players need to know about the latest weekly update.

Latest GTA Online weekly update is now live, providing a huge boost to Special Cargo businesses (April 13 to April 19)

New Vehicle

Karin Boor

3x Cash and RP

Associate, Bodyguard Salaries

2x Cash and RP

Business Battles

Tiny Racers

1.5x Cash and RP

Special Cargo Sell Missions

The latest GTA Online update allows players to get a White Graphic Smoking Jacket for free by completing a Special Cargo Sale anytime this week.

Fresh batch of showroom cars is now available from today (April 13 to April 19)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Ocelot Swinger

Pegassi Tempesta

Pegassi Reaper

Übermacht Zion Classic

Vapid Flash GT

Luxury Autos Showroom

Coil Raiden

Pegassi Zorrusso

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)

Dewbauchee JB 700W

Prize Ride

Obey 8F Drafter

Available Time Trials this week

Time Trial – Lake Vinewood Estates

RC Time Trial – Construction Site I

HSW Time Trial – North Chumash

HSW Premium Test Ride (Xbox Series X/S and PS5)

Hakuchou Drag HSW

New Test Track Vehicles

Pfister Growler

Albany V-STR

Vulcar Warrener HKR

Complete list of new weekly discounts to claim throughout April 19, 2023

30% off

Executive Offices, Garages, and Customizations

30% off (vehicles)

Pegassi Zorrusso

Pegassi Reaper

Albany V-STR

Interested gamers can claim a Karin tee for free by purchasing the Karin Boor before April 26, 2023.

Along with these additions, various gameplay tweaks are coming to the game soon, along with a brand new GTA Online License Plate Creator. Rockstar Games will release an official Newswire to shed more light on the upcoming features in the near future.

Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing the game? Yes Not at all 0 votes