GTA Online Karin Boor is finally out: Performance, price, and more

GTA Online's Karin Boor has finally been released. Thus, the Los Santos Drug Wars update has released all DLC vehicles, although some limited-time automobiles could return later. Now the question is whether the new car is good or not. Some aspects of this vehicle are great, while others are disappointing. Anybody interested in purchasing this automobile can get it for $1,280,000. It has no Trade Price.

However, GTA Online players with GTA+ membership can also get this car for free. Regardless if one gets the Karin Boor for $0 or $1,280,000, they still need to acquire it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. It's part of the Off-Road class and is only a two-seater.

What you should know about the Karin Boor in GTA Online

The Karin Boor takes heavy inspiration from the real-life 2nd generation Subaru BRAT, along with some minor takeaways from old models of the Toyota Cresta and Hilux. Some players might be more interested in the vehicle's performance in GTA Online, so here is a quick rundown of what they should know:

There are plenty of decent customization options for players who care about aesthetics.

Acceleration and speed are good at first glance.

Braking is bad, as it takes a good second or two for the car to come to a halt.

Decent drifting potential.

Here are some miscellaneous stats regarding this car:

Vehicle Class: Off-Road

Off-Road Vehicle Capacity: Two people

Two people Weight: 930 KG

930 KG Drive Train: AWD

It is neither armored nor weaponized. The Karin Boor currently has very positive reviews online, with various YouTubers such as Digital Car Addict, hella-flush, and HarmNone all praising it.

Top speed and lap time

Broughy1322 can't upload this information at the moment (Image via Broughy1322)

Many GTA Online players usually get their top speed and lap time information from YouTuber Broughy1322. His insightful analyses and data are incredibly useful for determining the value of a car. Unfortunately, he cannot upload the video at the moment, meaning players will have to wait a while to get a comprehensive look at the Karin Boor's top speed and lap time.

Current tests from other YouTubers suggest that this car will be good, so it will be interesting to see how it objectively compares with other Off-Road vehicles.

Price and how to buy

GTA+ members get it for free (Image via Rockstar Games)

Purchasing the new car is easy. Simply bring up your phone and access the internet. Look for Southern San Andreas Super Autos. The Karin Boor should be the first option available under "Featured." Click on that and then select any default colors that interest you.

Once you do that, click on the "Buy" button and select a garage where this car may be stored. If you're not a GTA+ member, you need to pay $1,280,000.

Free T-shirt

This is the free T-shirt (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players who purchase the Karin Boor between April 13 - 26, 2023, can get a free Karin Tee. That shirt can be seen in the above image. It's not a big deal in and of itself, yet some players might wish to collect as many clothing items as possible.

