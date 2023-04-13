GTA Online reveals massive price update for Oppressor Mk II and other popular vehicles

GTA Online will finally see an update that changes the prices of various popular vehicles. Rockstar Games was kind enough to release a list of the new costs, including the one for the Oppressor Mk II. Some vehicles will be more expensive than they used to be, while others are going to actually become cheaper. These changes will be made with an update that is due to be released on April 27, 2023.

It's advised that players buy vehicles that will become more expensive in the next two weeks right now to save money. Readers can find the full list of all the new prices below. Keep in mind that Rockstar Games has stated that it might re-evaluate the upcoming price changes down the road when necessary.

Full list of all updated prices for GTA Online's Oppressor Mk II and other vehicles

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Now available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos and free to GTA+ Members: Venture off the beaten track in the Karin Boor, a versatile Off-Road vehicle made for the undefinable.Now available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos and free to GTA+ Members: rsg.ms/81c9f26 Venture off the beaten track in the Karin Boor, a versatile Off-Road vehicle made for the undefinable.Now available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos and free to GTA+ Members: rsg.ms/81c9f26 https://t.co/vBtUW1AEYJ

In the above Newswire article is a section titled "The New License Plate Creator and Upcoming Vehicle Pricing Adjustments." Here is the full list of vehicle price changes confirmed by Rockstar Games to come in GTA Online's April 27 update:

Brute Armored Boxville : $2,926,000 → $1,300,000

: $2,926,000 → $1,300,000 Buckingham Akula : $3,704,050 → $4,500,000

: $3,704,050 → $4,500,000 Declasse Granger 3600LX : $1,380,000 → $2,000,000

: $1,380,000 → $2,000,000 Declasse Scramjet : $3,480,000 → $4,000,000

: $3,480,000 → $4,000,000 Dewbauchee Champion : $2,995,000 → $3,750,000

: $2,995,000 → $3,750,000 HVY Chernobog : $3,311,700 → $1,500,000

: $3,311,700 → $1,500,000 Imponte Deluxo : $4,721,500 → $5,750,000

: $4,721,500 → $5,750,000 Imponte Ruiner 2000 : $5,745,600 → $3,750,000

: $5,745,600 → $3,750,000 Mammoth Thruster : $3,657,500 → $2,500,000

: $3,657,500 → $2,500,000 Mammoth Tula : $5,173,700 → $4,100,000

: $5,173,700 → $4,100,000 Ocelot Stromberg : $3,185,350 → $2,500,000

: $3,185,350 → $2,500,000 Pegassi Oppressor : $3,524,500 → $2,750,000

: $3,524,500 → $2,750,000 Pegassi Oppressor Mk II : $3,890,250 → $8,000,000

: $3,890,250 → $8,000,000 Pegassi Toreador : $3,660,000 → $4,250,000

: $3,660,000 → $4,250,000 Pegassi Weaponized Ignus : $3,245,000 → $4,500,000

: $3,245,000 → $4,500,000 RM-10 Bombushka: $5,918,500 → $4,750,000

Here is a similar list that details the price differences for all these changes that will be featured in GTA Online's April 27 update:

The biggest winner in the upcoming update will be the Chernobog, as it will become $1,811,700 cheaper than before. Unfortunately, the biggest loser will be the Oppressor Mk II, which got a massive price increase of $4,109,750.

Note: Rockstar omitted the updated Trade Prices.

The official promotional image used for this update (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players who already have these vehicles don't have to worry about anything. Gamers who don't possess them should make a note of these changes. To make things easier, here is a list of everything that will become more expensive once this patch is rolled out:

Buckingham Akula

Declasse Granger 3600LX

Declasse Scramjet

Dewbauchee Champion

Imponte Deluxo

Pegassi Oppressor Mk II

Pegassi Toreador

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

GTA Online players might wish to buy any of the options listed above to save money right away, especially since many of them have gotten significantly more costly to the point it's not worth buying them later.

