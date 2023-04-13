GTA Online reveals massive price update for Oppressor Mk II and other popular vehicles

GTA Online will finally see an update that changes the prices of various popular vehicles. Rockstar Games was kind enough to release a list of the new costs, including the one for the Oppressor Mk II. Some vehicles will be more expensive than they used to be, while others are going to actually become cheaper. These changes will be made with an update that is due to be released on April 27, 2023.
It's advised that players buy vehicles that will become more expensive in the next two weeks right now to save money. Readers can find the full list of all the new prices below. Keep in mind that Rockstar Games has stated that it might re-evaluate the upcoming price changes down the road when necessary.
Full list of all updated prices for GTA Online's Oppressor Mk II and other vehicles
In the above Newswire article is a section titled "The New License Plate Creator and Upcoming Vehicle Pricing Adjustments." Here is the full list of vehicle price changes confirmed by Rockstar Games to come in GTA Online's April 27 update:
- Brute Armored Boxville: $2,926,000 → $1,300,000
- Buckingham Akula: $3,704,050 → $4,500,000
- Declasse Granger 3600LX: $1,380,000 → $2,000,000
- Declasse Scramjet: $3,480,000 → $4,000,000
- Dewbauchee Champion: $2,995,000 → $3,750,000
- HVY Chernobog: $3,311,700 → $1,500,000
- Imponte Deluxo: $4,721,500 → $5,750,000
- Imponte Ruiner 2000: $5,745,600 → $3,750,000
- Mammoth Thruster: $3,657,500 → $2,500,000
- Mammoth Tula: $5,173,700 → $4,100,000
- Ocelot Stromberg: $3,185,350 → $2,500,000
- Pegassi Oppressor: $3,524,500 → $2,750,000
- Pegassi Oppressor Mk II: $3,890,250 → $8,000,000
- Pegassi Toreador: $3,660,000 → $4,250,000
- Pegassi Weaponized Ignus: $3,245,000 → $4,500,000
- RM-10 Bombushka: $5,918,500 → $4,750,000
Here is a similar list that details the price differences for all these changes that will be featured in GTA Online's April 27 update:
- Brute Armored Boxville: $1,626,000 cheaper
- Buckingham Akula: $795,950 more expensive
- Declasse Granger 3600LX: $620,000 more expensive
- Declasse Scramjet: $520,000 more expensive
- Dewbauchee Champion: $755,000 more expensive
- HVY Chernobog: $1,811,700 cheaper
- Imponte Deluxo: $1,028,500 more expensive
- Imponte Ruiner 2000: $1,995,600 cheaper
- Mammoth Thruster: $1,157,500 cheaper
- Mammoth Tula: $1,073,700 cheaper
- Ocelot Stromberg: $685,350 cheaper
- Pegassi Oppressor: $774,500 cheaper
- Pegassi Oppressor Mk II: $4,109,750 more expensive
- Pegassi Toreador: $590,000 more expensive
- Pegassi Weaponized Ignus: $1,255,000 more expensive
- RM-10 Bombushka: $1,168,500 cheaper
The biggest winner in the upcoming update will be the Chernobog, as it will become $1,811,700 cheaper than before. Unfortunately, the biggest loser will be the Oppressor Mk II, which got a massive price increase of $4,109,750.
Note: Rockstar omitted the updated Trade Prices.
GTA Online players who already have these vehicles don't have to worry about anything. Gamers who don't possess them should make a note of these changes. To make things easier, here is a list of everything that will become more expensive once this patch is rolled out:
- Buckingham Akula
- Declasse Granger 3600LX
- Declasse Scramjet
- Dewbauchee Champion
- Imponte Deluxo
- Pegassi Oppressor Mk II
- Pegassi Toreador
- Pegassi Weaponized Ignus
GTA Online players might wish to buy any of the options listed above to save money right away, especially since many of them have gotten significantly more costly to the point it's not worth buying them later.
