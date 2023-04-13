Rockstar officially announces GTA Online License Plate Creator's launch next week

Rockstar Games has announced custom license plates, a new addition to GTA Online that will allow players to personalize their vehicles even further. Called the License Plate Creator, it is a web-based tool that will be released next week. Players will be able to create up to 30 custom plates by placing orders via desktop or mobile web browsers, and then picking up and applying their plates in-game. Here is what the latest Newswire had to say about it:

"Starting next week, you'll be able to add more personality to your favorite rides with a new web-based License Plate Creator for customizing vanity plates in GTA Online. With this new tool you can create up to 30 custom plates by placing orders via desktop or mobile web browsers — and then pick up and apply your plate in game."

This announcement comes after the iFruit app, which was previously used for customizing license plates, was officially shut down by Rockstar Games in December 2022. The company had promised an alternative method for players to continue customizing their license plates, and this new License Plate Creator appears to be that solution.

GTA Online's License Plate Creator - Rockstar Games announces a substitute for iFruit app

Rockstar Roundup @RSRoundup 6 months ago, the iFruit app was datamined, showing many unused license plates in the files. We could see some or all in #GTAOnline starting April 20 when the new License Plate Creator is Released 6 months ago, the iFruit app was datamined, showing many unused license plates in the files. We could see some or all in #GTAOnline starting April 20 when the new License Plate Creator is Released https://t.co/NghOURkYg4

Rockstar Support had previously mentioned on its support page that it was developing a new method for license-plate customization via the GTA Online website. The officials have now confirmed that the License Plate Creator is the new go-to option.

This news has generated excitement among players as the datamining of the iFruit app files revealed unused license plates. This could potentially be available for customization in the game starting April 20, 2023, when the License Plate Creator is released.

The iFruit mobile app was a companion app for GTA 5 and Online that allowed players to customize various aspects of their in-game experience, including creating custom license plates for their vehicles. However, over time, the iFruit app became incompatible with newer smartphone operating systems, as it did not receive updates from Rockstar Games to keep up with the evolving technology.

This new License Plate Creator will allow players to continue personalizing their vehicles in GTA Online, adding more personality and customization options to their gameplay experience.

